Norway's new maritime strategy will be finalised in the spring of 2017 (Photo: Terje Mortensen/AF 2017)

After the oil: Norway seeks new fortunes at sea

by Martin Breum, Tromsoe,

Norway is aware that its oil, a font of wealth and prosperity for decades, will not last forever. They are looking for a new bounty in the seas to the north, where climate change is making resources ever easier to reach.\n \nSome 2,000 officials, scientists and business leaders gathered at the annual Arctic Frontiers conference in the northern city of Tromsoe this week to hear how a new Norwegian oceans strategy, to be launched later this year, will pave the way.

