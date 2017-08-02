EU ponders Venezuela action

The EU was still trying on Wednesday (2 August) to agree on a common position and course of action to ease the growing tension in Venezuela.

European Commission spokeswoman Catherine Ray said that "the whole range of actions are being discussed" in the wake of Sunday's elections, which the EU said were "under doubtful and often violent circumstances", and following the arrests of two political opponents on Monday.

But she added that "also diplomatic measures" were being discussed, suggesting that it is unlikely at this stage that the EU will follow the US in imposing sanctions to pressure president Nicolas Maduro to end violence and free his opponents.

"We promote a political solution to the crisis and we are ready to support ongoing regional mediation efforts," Ray said.

She said that the EU's priority is "the urgent relief of the Venezuelan people and deescalation of the tension."

On Monday, US president Donald Trump's administration froze Maduro's assets in the US and banned US companies from doing business with him.

Among EU member states, Spain has been the most vocal to act against Maduro and his government. But Madrid opposes sanctions that would hurt the population, and is pushing for sanctions on individuals, such as travel restrictions.

Other states, mainly Greece, are said to oppose sanctions, with the question of whether to recognise Sunday's vote also still on the table.

Greece considers the election of a constituent assembly not to be against the Venezuelan constitution, even if the timing was bad, a Greek source told EUobserver. The country also considers the problem of sanctions having a counter-effect for the opposition, if they made the government less willing to talk.

A decision on sanctions would have to be taken unanimously by EU ministers, which makes them difficult to establish rapidly.

Diplomats from member states met in Brussels on Wednesday for a consultation, in an attempt to find a common ground.

"There are different sensitivities," a source noted, insisting on the need to keep diplomatic channels open with Maduro's government.

The source also pointed out that sanctions would be "a tool, not an objective", and that EU states still need to agree on whether they want to engage in diplomatic efforts, while no obvious regional mediating country has emerged.

According to diplomats, EU states have already decided that "to be coherent with EU positions," their ambassadors will not attend Thursday's opening ceremony of the constituent assembly, which was elected on Sunday.