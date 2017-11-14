Tuesday

14th Nov 2017

Mogherini seeks more funds to counter Russian propaganda

  • Mogherini said East and Western Balkans communication cells were too small for their workload (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

An EU request for additional funds to counter Russian propaganda is unlikely to lead to much, diplomats have said.

The scepticism immediately followed EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini's proposal for "additional resources" for her Stratcom counter-propaganda unit at a foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Monday (13 November).

  • Spain has "proof" of Catalonia meddling from "Russian territory" (Photo: Matthias Oesterle/ZUMA Wire/dpa)

She said the money would primarily be spent on her Western Balkans Stratcom cell and on communicating the EU's "positive agenda" more broadly.

It was "too early to assess" the extent of Russia's influence operations in the Western Balkans, she added, but she said "this is one of the files we will work on the most".

She also said the EU had a "powerful" policy to promote in the region - to say that "the future of the region is in the EU" and that Europe "is consistent and coherent" on its enlargement promise.

The EU foreign service contains 14 seconded diplomats and officials tasked with pushing back against Russian disinformation in eastern Europe, two staff on the Western Balkans, and six people working on Islamist radicalisation.

They do not have their own budget to buy tools such as media and big data analysis products.

The temporary unit also has no institutional basis and risks being disbanded at any time.

Mogherini's request for extra money, to be filed to EU finance ministers in early 2018, comes after they rejected a similar proposal last year.

Spanish proof

This time around, it has the public backing of nine member states - Croatia, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

Spain joined the group after Russia allegedly tried to meddle in the Catalan crisis.

Its foreign minister, Alfonso Dastis, said in Brussels on Monday his security service "have proof" that false Russian social media accounts had tried to foment Catalan separatism.

Spain's defence minister, Maria Dolores de Cospedal, said: "We know today … that much of this came from Russian territory".

The Polish foreign minister, Witold Wszczykowski, said Poland would lend Stratcom the use of its new, 1,000-man strong military cyber defence battalion.

The British prime minister, Theresa May, speaking the same day at an event in London, also pledged "to counter Russian activity" and to "work with our [EU] allies to do likewise".

Referring to Russian information attacks on the UK, France, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands as well as Spain, she said "Russian agencies have been attempting to interfere with western politics".

"It [Russia] is seeking to weaponise information, deploying its state-run media organisations to plant fake stories and photo-shopped images in an attempt to sow discord in the West," she said.

Scepticism

Mogherini's new financial request risked amounting to little despite the appeals, however.

An EU diplomat, who asked to remain anonymous, said 17 member states who spoke out on Russia at Monday's meeting "generally concurred that strategic communications is very important" and "agreed on the need for more resources, human and financial".

The hawkish group is said to include the Netherlands and Estonia.

But commenting on the initial reaction in the room on Monday, Poland's Waszczykowski was less than sanguine.

"It seems today that some member states don't see the Russian threat and want to focus on other areas", he said.

An EU diplomat, who asked to remain anonymous, told EUobserver that Mogherini, an Italian politician, had little interest in Stratcom and had filed the proposal just to get the Russia hawkish EU capitals off her back.

"She must be perfectly aware that EU states would never agree to suddenly pay an extra bill for this," the diplomat said.

"Their legitimate argument would be that she already has huge financial resources for communication at her disposal," the diplomat added.

He noted that EU institutions were spending €20 million on a communications project in north Africa and the Middle East called the Open Neighbourhood Programme.

"If she was serious about it, she could have easily mobilised sufficient funds within her own institutions," the diplomat said.

A second EU diplomat also said there was a "very good chance" that EU capitals would reject extra money for Stratcom.

"She [Mogherini] can still hope that the finance ministers will kill any ideas that this issue would actually deserve more resources", the diplomat said.

He said those member states "who understand the gravity of the situation" had to "start becoming vocal about this issue" in order to prompt EU action.

The diplomat said they ought to "attack" the prevailing attitude in EU institutions that amounted to "let's not make Sergei [Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister] angry".

"I'm afraid they don't have the courage to do that," the diplomat said.

EU Commission to target fake news

Mariya Gabriel, the EU digital economy commissioner, announces expert panel and says fake news can be tackled if people are given credible and diverse information.

EU takes step toward joint army

The vast majority of EU states have agreed to create the nucleus of a joint army in reaction to Brexit, Trump, and Russia.

US backs Europe on Russia deterrent

US defence chief James Mattis has praised European efforts to jointly deter Russian aggression, amid talks on EU military integration.

EU takes step toward joint army

The vast majority of EU states have agreed to create the nucleus of a joint army in reaction to Brexit, Trump, and Russia.

Opinion

EU's eastern partnership needs revival

A week before a summit with EU eastern neighbours, Sweden and Poland's foreign ministers propose "a way ahead" for the relationship that is more focused on people's needs.

