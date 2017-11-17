EU keeps former Soviet states at arm's length

The EU aims to weaken enlargement hopes of former Soviet states at a summit next week. It also aims to lend weight to Azerbaijan's view of its conflict with Armenia.

EU states plan to declare that they "acknowledge the European aspirations and European choice of the partners concerned," according to the draft summit declaration, seen by EUobserver.

If you already have an account click here to login.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us . See also our full Terms of Use .

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh. The summit's declaration will drop previous mention of Armenian people's "right to self-determination" (Photo: Marco Fieber)

But they plan to tell Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine that their EU association treaties will not lead to EU membership, major financial assistance, the right to work in the EU, or military support "in [the] context" of an EU decision in 2016.

That decision was an EU deal after Dutch people voted No to the Ukraine treaty in a non-binding referendum.

The fact the Dutch objection became EU foreign policy has angered Kiev.

"What Ukraine ultimately wants is a simple message: 'Once you're ready - you're in'. Our task would be to get ready," Kostiantyn Yelisieiev, an aide to Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, said in EUobserver in the run-up to the summit.

The twice-yearly EU meeting with six states takes place in Brussels next Friday (24 November).

The draft summit declaration said EU overtures toward the east were "not directed against anyone", but its offer, four years ago, of an association treaty to Ukraine set off a revolution and Russia's subsequent invasion.

Thursday's summit comes amid regular exchange of fire, including artillery, between Ukraine and Russia-controlled forces in east Ukraine.

It also comes amid frequent fire between Azerbaijan and Armenian forces in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The draft declaration leant toward Azerbaijan's view on the conflict.

It said: "The European Union remains committed in its support to the territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty of all its partners."

This lumped together Nagorno-Karabakh with Russia's conflicts in Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

It depicted Nagorno-Karabakh as an artificial occupation by Armenia, while dropping previous references to Armenian people's self-determination.

Azerbaijan's leader, Ilham Alyiev, who sells oil and gas to the EU, had not confirmed by Friday if he would attend the summit.

Alexander Lukashenka, the autocratic Belarusian leader, also had not confirmed what would be his first visit to the EU capital.

The draft declaration said the EU 28 and the six leaders "recommit themselves to strengthening democracy, rule of law, human rights, and fundamental freedoms".

It said these were "at the heart of the Eastern Partnership", even though Alyiev and Lukashenka are notorious human rights abusers.

The Alyiev regime is also notorious for corruption and for a recent purge of gay men.

But the draft declaration used only boiler plate language, such as "anti-corruption mechanisms will be enhanced", and made no mention of LGBTI rights.

Belarus has the least developed EU relations out of the group, with the two sides in talks on little more than a potential visa facilitation deal.

The summit is expected to see minor progress on EU-Armenia relations even if the others in the group stand still.

Armenia had been on track to sign an association pact with the EU along the lines of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine, but stopped under Russian pressure.

Thursday's meeting is to see the EU sign what it called the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, a watered-down version of the original treaty.

It is also set to plant a smaller seed by establishing an An Eastern Partnership European School.

The secondary-level school is expected to be built in Georgia to promote, among other things, "better understanding of the European Union".