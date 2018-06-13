Wednesday

13th Jun 2018

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Macedonia name deal opens doors to Western expansion

  • Zoran Zaev with Jens Stoltenberg on visit to Nato HQ (Photo: nato.int)

By

The doors to further Western expansion in the Balkans have been thrown wide open by a seeming breakthrough on the Macedonia name dispute.

The 'Republic of Northern Macedonia', the solution to the 27-year old disagreement, was unveiled by Greek and Macedonian leaders following their phone talks on Tuesday (12 June).

Dear EUobserver reader

Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver.

Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.

  1. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile
  2. All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations
  4. EUobserver archives

EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.

♡ We value your support.

If you already have an account click here to login.

  • Zaev and Alexis Tsipras (r) in run-up to the deal (Photo: primeminister.gr)

"After months of negotiation we've managed to reach a deal that'll solve our longstanding difference over the name of our neighbour," Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras said on TV.

"There's no way back," Macedonian prime minister Zoran Zaev said.

"By solving the name question, we're becoming a member of Nato," he added.

The dispute had seen Greece veto Macedonia's EU and Nato bids on grounds that its name and constitution contained irredentist claims to a Greek region of the same name.

But the breakthrough is now likely to see EU leaders open accession talks with Macedonia at a summit in June and Nato invite Macedonia to join the military alliance at a summit in July.

The "historic agreement" contributes "to the transformation of the entire region of south-east Europe", the EU enlargement commissioner and foreign affairs chief, Johannes Hahn and Federica Mogherini, said.

"The European Union perspective of the Western Balkans … remains the most powerful stabilising force for the region," they added.

But EU membership remains a decades-long prospect, while Nato, as highlighted by Zaev's comment on "we're becoming a member", offers a more immediate security guarantee.

"I now call on both countries to finalise the agreement reached by the two leaders. This will set Skopje on its path to Nato membership and it will help to consolidate peace and stability across the wider western Balkans," Nato head Jens Stoltenberg said as the news came out.

His comment on the "wider Western Balkans" came amid Western concern that Russia is prepared to use dirty tricks to hold back progress.

The name deal must still be ratified by the Macedonian and Greek parliaments and by a Macedonian referendum, expected in September.

But nationalist forces could try to upset the apple cart in Macedonia, with the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party in Skopje rushing to denounce the deal.

"Today is a hard day for the Republic of Macedonia. We just saw a press conference where a defeat was shown as a fake victory," Hristijan Mickoski, the party chief, said.

Conservative forces in Greece could also cause trouble, with New Democracy, the main opposition party in Athens, urging Tsipras not to sign the "bad agreement".

"Mr. Tsipras does not process the political legitimacy to bind Greece by signing an agreement that does not have the full support of his own government. This has no precedent in Greek political and constitutional history," New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, its official UN designation, will change its name to the Republic of Northern Macedonia, but will be known colloquially as Northern Macedonia under the accord.

It will use its official new name in all internal documents and events and in all international forums.

It will also have to alter its constitution to redact irredentist language before Greece gives its final approval.

"Maybe what has the most historic gravity and value for Greece is that according to this accord ... our northern neighbours don't have, and cannot assert, any link to the ancient Greek culture of Macedonia," Tsipras said on Tuesday, in remarks that might sting a Macedonian nationalist.

"The name change will be implemented not only in the country's international relations but also domestically," Tsipras added, laying down the conditions.

The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, will meet Zaev in Berlin on Wednesday to give her blessing to his efforts to join Europe.

"Sincere congratulations to PM Tsipras and PM Zaev. I am keeping my fingers crossed. Thanks to you the impossible is becoming possible," EU Council president Donald Tusk said.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Macedonia expects 'breakthrough' in Greece talks
  2. Devil in detail of Macedonia name talks
  3. EU 'perspective' opposed by Russia in Balkans
Devil in detail of Macedonia name talks

Unlocking Macedonia talks could be this year's big breakthrough in EU enlargement, but the devil's in the detail of Macedonia's constitution, as Macedonian prime minister Zoran Zaev and Greek PM Alexis Tsipras meet in Sofia.

Analysis

Trump befriends Conte, depresses EU

Most EU leaders found US president Donald Trump "depressing" at the G7, but one of them - Italy's Giuseppe Conte - made a new friend.

Feature

EU and Turkey fight for 'lost generation'

Some 300,000 school-age Syrian children in Turkey are not enrolled in classes. Fears they may end up in sweatshops or forced to beg have triggered efforts by the EU, Unicef, and the Turkish government to keep them in school.

Opinion

Europe could lose out in North Korean bonanza

South Korean businesses including Hyundai and Samsung are already scoping investment opportunities. Will North Korea become a 'new Vietnam' opportunity - or more like Myanmar, where slow Brussels policy-making meant EU exporters lost out.

News in Brief

  1. Poland's president includes EU membership in referendum plan
  2. Merkel's migration policy under growing pressure from within
  3. May manoeuvres Brexit bill through UK parliament
  4. Bulgaria pushes to enter eurozone
  5. Merkel: update trade balances to include services, in US trade war
  6. Timmermans to hold talks in Poland on rule of law
  7. May hit by resignation ahead of Brexit votes
  8. Applications for free EU train tickets open on Tuesday

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  3. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  6. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  7. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  10. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  12. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup

Latest News

  1. Following Austria's Kurz will not save German conservatives
  2. Europe could lose out in North Korean bonanza
  3. Macedonia name deal opens doors to Western expansion
  4. Macron buts heads with Italian populists on migration
  5. All eyes on the FIFA World Cup - and on Russia
  6. The Aquarius migrant boat - and the EU policy failings
  7. High noon for British PM on Brexit
  8. Academic to probe EU's secret law-making

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  2. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  3. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  5. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  6. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  7. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  8. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  10. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding