Deja vu? Bulgaria pipeline to face EU scrutiny

Bulgaria is to face renewed EU scrutiny over a Russia gas pipeline, four years after its previous project failed.

The "[European] Commission will not support it," if the pipeline did not meet conditions, Maros Sefcovic, the commission vice-president, who is in charge of EU energy policy, has said.

NordStream 2 and TurkStream 2 to go around eastern Europe, including Ukraine (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

It would "react within its remits" if Bulgaria undermined EU energy security, he added in remarks to EUobserver on Tuesday (11 December).

Bulgaria's 484-km pipeline is to ship Russian gas to Europe by linking with Russia's new Turk Stream 2 pipeline to Turkey.

Russia is also building a pipeline to Germany called Nord Stream 2.

Both the Germany and Turkey pipelines go around countries such as Poland and Ukraine, which used to be in Russia's old sphere of influence.

This make the region less safe, critics say, by enabling Moscow to cut supplies there while keeping its gas flowing further west in Europe.

Its energy moves also come amid geopolitical tension, with Russian military provocations and aggression in the Baltic Sea and Black Sea regions.

"Nord Stream 2 and an expanded Turkish Stream pipeline seek to deepen [EU] dependence [on Russia]," a US diplomat said the same day that Sefcovic spoke to this website.

"They are not commercial projects, they are political tools ... and the Russian state uses energy for coercive political aims," the diplomat warned.

Deja vu?

Russia's previous project, the even more ambitious South Stream pipeline, was to ship gas directly from Russia to Bulgaria.

But Moscow abandoned it in 2014 when the EU commission said it violated single market laws.

Bulgaria, where MPs approved the Turk Stream 2-link project on 30 November, has yet to give Sefcovic details of its plan.

Its energy and foreign ministries also declined to speak to EUobserver.

If Bulgaria's link pipeline was to sell Russian gas to the EU in a new trading hub with other international gas, then it was "a welcomed development," Sefcovic said.

But if it simply "evacuated" Turk Stream 2 gas to EU states, such as Austria or Italy, then it was not.

"If it turns out the project is a simple transit pipeline, it cannot be part of the Balkan Gas Hub project and the commission will not support it, irrespective of whether it runs via Greece to Italy or via Bulgaria-Serbia-Hungary-Slovakia to Austria," Sefcovic told this website.

"In such a scenario, Turk Stream 2 and its evacuation pipeline would be clearly in competition with other sources and routes of gas coming to the region," he said.

Balkan hub

The commission earlier financed a feasibility study into the Balkan Gas Hub idea.

The hub, in Varna, on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast, could trade gas from Turk Stream 2, as well as two EU-backed pipelines to Azerbaijan and Israel - the Southern Gas Corridor and EastMed.

It could also trade liquid natural gas from Qatar or the US, in what would create "more diversified, secure supply" for Europe, Sefcovic said.

"The commission could only support a scenario under which this [Turk Stream 2] gas is sold at the Balkan Gas Hub ... not simply transported via transit pipelines to western European hubs," the EU commissioner, who comes from Slovakia, noted.

"Once it becomes clear how the [Turk Stream 2] evacuation will be organised, the commission will react within its remits," he said.

Sefcovic's remit

Bulgaria, the EU's poorest state, would get no EU money for the €1.4bn link pipeline if it did not meet conditions, he said.

It would also receive no EU "regulatory support".

"The commission does not see any difference between Turk Stream 2 and its transit evacuation pipelines or Nord Stream 2 and its Eugal onshore connection," Sefcovic added.

Eugal is a 480-km German pipeline to link NordStream 2 to central Europe, which also did not meet conditions for EU support.

The new Russian pipelines and EU links are to start supplies in 2020.

The commission has a quiver of energy and public procurement laws to fire at onshore EU links.

It has also tried to have its say on Nord Stream 2, but its legal remit on Russia's offshore pipelines is open to question, amid sluggish talks on the subject in the EU Council, where member states meet.

US sanctions

For its part, the US has threatened to impose fines on EU firms who backed NordStream 2.

It turned up the heat on that and Turk Stream 2 when US energy envoy Francis Fannon spoke to international media in a conference call on Tuesday.

"We don't comment on future actions that the US government may take, but we've made quite clear where we stand on that," he said on the Nord Stream 2 sanctions threat.

"We oppose Nord Stream 2 and we would call on all parties to exit the project," he added, referring to the five EU energy firms who are co-financing the pipeline.

"Given Russia's aggression in recent days, this is a good time to spotlight our diplomacy on transatlantic energy security," Fannon said.

Russian aggression

He spoke after visiting Croatia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary and shortly after Russian warships fired on the Ukrainian navy in the Black Sea area.

He also visited the Middle East to promote the EastMed pipeline from Israel.

The Russian pipelines would see Ukraine lose most of its gas transit to the EU, costing it billions, and new suppliers, like Israel, would be locked out of Europe in what was "just an order of math" on supply and demand, Fannon said.

"The US and Europe share Western values," but that kind of commerce was "just not consistent with those shared values," the American diplomat said.