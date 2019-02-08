Germany to keep final say on Russia pipeline

Germany alone will decide whether to enforce EU law on its new gas pipeline with Russia, after France caved in on last-minute talks on the issue.

The legal regime to be imposed on the pipeline, called Nord Stream 2, will come from the "territory and territorial sea of the member state [Germany] where the first interconnection point is located", EU diplomats agreed in Brussels on Friday (8 February).

Nord Stream 2 would concentrate 70 percent of Russian EU gas exports in Germany (Photo: wikipedia)

Previous wording of the new law on offshore pipelines had said EU law had to be applied on the "territorial sea of the member states".

The redacted wording meant EU single market rules would have automatically covered all offshore pipelines in EU seas.

It would have forced Russian firm Gazprom to lose its monopoly on Nord Stream 2, posing questions on the project's business model.

It would also have barred Russia from using it to impose cut-offs on political enemies, such as Poland or Ukraine, in Europe.

Leaving Germany the option whether or not to impose the EU laws on Nord Stream 2 might mean that Gazprom keeps its full monopoly.

But a spokesman for French president Emmanuel Macron said the compromise still meant there was "European control".

"The dependence on Russian gas worries us. For that reason, it is important to us to ensure European control so that this dependence does not increase," he said in Paris.

"There is no French-German crisis," the spokesman added.

"Regarding the gas directive, we have reached an agreement and this was possible because Germany and France worked closely together," German chancellor Angela Merkel said the same day in Berlin.

The compromise represented a climb-down for France, which had indicated on Thursday it would back the tougher wording on EU rules on all offshore pipelines.

"The deal received broad consensus," an EU diplomat said, amid preparations to start talks on the final version of the law with MEPs.

Opponents of Nord Stream 2 include most eastern EU countries, the Nordic states, and the UK.

Some among them were happy that the gas directive was moving after being stuck in EU talks since November 2017 despite the looser wording.

The new gas rules would still give the EU commission a bigger say in other areas than Nord Stream 2, such as on future gas contracts between member states and countries like Russia.

"For a long time, the positions were quite diverse. Now that there's a compromise, this will one way or another reinforce the commission," a diplomat from one anti-Nord Stream 2 EU country said.

The compromise "allowed some [German] autonomy or specific national interests to be taken into account", he added.

Nord Stream 2 is to concentrate 70 percent of Russian gas sales to the EU in Germany.

Its opponents, including the US, say it will make it easier for Russia to cut-off political adversaries in Europe.

They also say it might embolden Russian aggression in Ukraine by making Ukraine's EU transit pipelines obsolete.

"If we want to have more strategic autonomy in this environment, then why should we make an exception on energy security?," the Nord Stream 2-critical EU diplomat said.

EU leaders recently agreed to aspire to "strategic autonomy" in foreign policy and military terms, amid Franco-German plans for closer defence cooperation.