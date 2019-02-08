Friday

8th Feb 2019

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Germany to keep final say on Russia pipeline

  • New Russian pipeline already being laid in Baltic Sea (Photo: gazprom.ru)

By

Germany alone will decide whether to enforce EU law on its new gas pipeline with Russia, after France caved in on last-minute talks on the issue.

The legal regime to be imposed on the pipeline, called Nord Stream 2, will come from the "territory and territorial sea of the member state [Germany] where the first interconnection point is located", EU diplomats agreed in Brussels on Friday (8 February).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Nord Stream 2 would concentrate 70 percent of Russian EU gas exports in Germany (Photo: wikipedia)

Previous wording of the new law on offshore pipelines had said EU law had to be applied on the "territorial sea of the member states".

The redacted wording meant EU single market rules would have automatically covered all offshore pipelines in EU seas.

It would have forced Russian firm Gazprom to lose its monopoly on Nord Stream 2, posing questions on the project's business model.

It would also have barred Russia from using it to impose cut-offs on political enemies, such as Poland or Ukraine, in Europe.

Leaving Germany the option whether or not to impose the EU laws on Nord Stream 2 might mean that Gazprom keeps its full monopoly.

But a spokesman for French president Emmanuel Macron said the compromise still meant there was "European control".

"The dependence on Russian gas worries us. For that reason, it is important to us to ensure European control so that this dependence does not increase," he said in Paris.

"There is no French-German crisis," the spokesman added.

"Regarding the gas directive, we have reached an agreement and this was possible because Germany and France worked closely together," German chancellor Angela Merkel said the same day in Berlin.

The compromise represented a climb-down for France, which had indicated on Thursday it would back the tougher wording on EU rules on all offshore pipelines.

"The deal received broad consensus," an EU diplomat said, amid preparations to start talks on the final version of the law with MEPs.

Opponents of Nord Stream 2 include most eastern EU countries, the Nordic states, and the UK.

Some among them were happy that the gas directive was moving after being stuck in EU talks since November 2017 despite the looser wording.

The new gas rules would still give the EU commission a bigger say in other areas than Nord Stream 2, such as on future gas contracts between member states and countries like Russia.

"For a long time, the positions were quite diverse. Now that there's a compromise, this will one way or another reinforce the commission," a diplomat from one anti-Nord Stream 2 EU country said.

The compromise "allowed some [German] autonomy or specific national interests to be taken into account", he added.

Nord Stream 2 is to concentrate 70 percent of Russian gas sales to the EU in Germany.

Its opponents, including the US, say it will make it easier for Russia to cut-off political adversaries in Europe.

They also say it might embolden Russian aggression in Ukraine by making Ukraine's EU transit pipelines obsolete.

"If we want to have more strategic autonomy in this environment, then why should we make an exception on energy security?," the Nord Stream 2-critical EU diplomat said.

EU leaders recently agreed to aspire to "strategic autonomy" in foreign policy and military terms, amid Franco-German plans for closer defence cooperation.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. France makes U-turn against Russian gas pipe
  2. Germany scorns 'unusual' US threat on Russia pipeline
  3. Russia's grey war in Ukraine prompts fatigue

News in Brief

  1. EU energy use on the rise despite climate goals
  2. Spanish budget enmeshed in Catalonia conflict
  3. Measles killed record 72 people in Europe last year
  4. France recalls ambassador from Italy over yellow vests row
  5. Polish ruling party trails in EU election poll
  6. EU details new cyber sanctions
  7. Juncker and May next Brexit meeting at end of February
  8. EU commission cuts economic growth projection

Analysis

China's 2019 growth outlook

As China's growth seems to be slowing, some observers see the country amid what the New York Times called a "severe downturn". As they mistake China's secular deceleration with cyclical fluctuations, they miss the rapid increase in Chinese living standards.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  2. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  3. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now

Latest News

  1. Germany to keep final say on Russia pipeline
  2. Brexit talks and Italy dominate This WEEK
  3. EU wanted to use Facebook's lobby power in US
  4. Startups told to pack their bags after three years
  5. France makes U-turn against Russian gas pipe
  6. Brexit vs Grexit: The six stages of losing to the EU
  7. Corbyn's offer on Brexit was 'promising', Tusk tells May
  8. EU and UK agree - but only to hold further Brexit talks

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us