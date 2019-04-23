Tuesday

23rd Apr 2019

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Trump's Israel plan to 'test' EU resolve

  • Herman Van Rompuy (r) with former US president Barack Obama (c) before Donald Trump came to power (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

EU countries ought to draw "red lines" for US president Donald Trump on the Arab-Israeli conflict, Herman Van Rompuy, the former head of the EU Council, has said.

"Trump's plan is shaping up to be a major test of Europe's resolve to defend its interests and values in the face of increasing pressure on the multilateral, law-based order we hold so dear," Van Rompuy told EUobserver in a statement.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Donald Trump recognised Israeli annexation of East Jerusalem, including sacred Muslim sites (Photo: Hadar)

"Europe should lay down its red lines and make clear it will oppose any proposal that crosses them," he added.

The US president is expected to shortly unveil his plan on how to end the oldest conflict in Europe's neighbourhood.

The EU and UN back a two-state solution, with East Jerusalem as Israel and Palestine's shared capital.

But Trump has already recognised Israel's annexation of Jerusalem from Palestine and of the Golan Heights from Syria, amid EU concern that he is preparing to also recognise its annexation of settlements in Palestine's West Bank.

Van Rompuy is a former Belgian prime minister who chaired EU summits for five years from 2009 to 2014 and who works as an adviser to the European People's Party, a centre-right political bloc in Europe.

He spoke out after adding his name to an open letter on the conflict by 37 former EU foreign ministers and leaders sent before the Easter holiday.

Israel was "sliding into a one-state reality of unequal rights" and Trump was "gambling with the security and stability" of Europe's neighbourhood, the letter, sent to the EU Council and the foreign service, said.

It urged the 28 EU countries to restate their commitment to Palestinian statehood in order to protect their own "vital interests" as well as the broader principles of international diplomacy.

Trump's "disturbing" actions had made the EU restatement "more important than ever," Mogens Lykketoft, a Danish MP and former foreign minister who wrote and organised the open letter, told EUobserver at the time.

Van Rompuy added that "scaling up Europe's collective efforts to safeguard agreed parameters and secure respect for international law is the only way forward towards a lasting solution to the [Arab-Israeli] conflict".

The US and EU are Nato allies with decades of history of shared Middle East and wider foreign and economic policy.

But Trump has also questioned America's Nato membership, torn up other EU and UN-backed accords, such as one on Iran nuclear arms control, and imposed protectionist tariffs on EU trade.

The array of 37 names included former ministers from France, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and the UK.

It also included ones from Italy and Spain in the south and from Austria, Poland, and Romania in the east.

But the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia have forged closer relations with Trump and with Israel in recent years, undermining European unity on the Middle East.

It "always worked better" when Europe worked as one with the US, Van Rompuy added.

"However, in situations where fundamental differences emerge, we must not shirk our own commitment to defending the global rules-based order," he said.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Former diplomats urge EU to draw red line on Israel
  2. China agrees to address key EU concerns in snub to Trump
  3. EU offers terse response to Gaza youth shot by Israelis
China agrees to address key EU concerns in snub to Trump

In a last-minute push, EU and Chinese officials agree on a joint statement at their summit in Brussels addressing some of the EU's longstanding grievances. Trump's "America First" policy seemed to have pushed the two closer together.

Feature

EU offers terse response to Gaza youth shot by Israelis

A letter signed by 250 medical staff is demanding the EU stop research funding for Israeli defence and security firms, in light of the some 6,500 Palestinians shot in the past year by Israeli soldiers.

EU migrants sneaking into US from Mexico

Almost 1,000 Romanian nationals were caught trying to sneak into the United States in 2017, of which around half attempted to cross via Mexico. Nationals from countries like Hungary and the UK were also intercepted.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  2. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  3. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  4. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  9. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  10. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan

Latest News

  1. Ukraine comic-president invited to EU capitals
  2. Trump's Israel plan to 'test' EU resolve
  3. Romania drafts EU code on NGO migrant rescues
  4. Bulgaria, Hungary, and Malta shamed on press unfreedom
  5. EU drafts $20bn US sanctions list in aviation dispute
  6. Brunei defends stoning to death of gay men in EU letter
  7. US Democrats side with Ireland on Brexit
  8. Wifi or 5G to connect EU cars? MEPs weigh in

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us