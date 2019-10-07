Monday

7th Oct 2019

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Turkey to enter Syria war after US gives green light

  • Eight years of civil war have left much of Syria in ruins (Photo: Reuters/Omar Sanadiki)

By

The US has given Turkey a green light to send its forces into northern Syria, posing a threat to the West's Kurdish allies in the region.

"Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into northern Syria," the White House said in a statement on Sunday (6 October) after US president Donald Trump spoke with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan by phone.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The 150 or so US special forces that had been stationed there "will not support or be involved in the operation" and "will no longer be in the immediate area" when the Turks make their move, it added.

It also linked the decision to EU refusals to try and jail "foreign fighters" - European citizens who went to Syria to fight fo jihadist groups in recent years.

The US "has pressed France, Germany, and other European nations ... to take them back, but they did not want them and refused", the White House said.

"Turkey will now be responsible ... for all the [jihadist] fighters captured in the area," it added.

For his part, a Turkish spokesman said on Monday the new military operation would start without delay.

It would help create a "safe zone" in northern Syria and would "clean" that zone from "terrorist" groups, including from Kurdish groups which Turkey sees as posing a separatist threat to its own territory.

The US move is less drastic than Trump's decision to pull out of Syria altogether, which he abruptly announced last December after also talking to Erdogan by phone.

And Nato allies had tentatively agreed, in August, to create a safe zone for refugees near the Turkish border.

But the prospect of Turkish troops riding into battle in Kurdish-controlled areas raises the risk of enflaming the conflict still further.

Turkey's "threats are aimed to change the security mechanism into a mechanism of death, displace our people and change the stable and secure region into a zone of conflict and permanent war," the main Kurdish-led resistance army, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said on Sunday.

Any Turkish attacks would lead to "all-out war on the entire border to defend ourselves and our people", the SDF added.

Kurdish fighters have, in the past eight years, proved to be the West's most dependable allies in the wars against Syria's genocidal regime and against Islamist radicals.

For his part, Trump's former defence chief, James Mattis, resigned last December when Trump struck his first phone deal with Erdogan.

The Turkish defence minister said Kurdish militias would be "buried in their ditches" at the time.

France, Germany, and Denmark - America's main allies in a Western coalition on Syria - also complained about the US move.

"The protection of the populations of north-eastern Syria and the stability of this zone must be taken into account by the United States to avoid any new humanitarian drama," the French foreign ministry said then.

"Coordination between European countries is important to add pressure on the US to reconsider the decision," Denmark said.

But, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who also has troops in Syria and who stands to gain influence there if the US pulls back, praised Trump's initiative.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. US allies in dismay at Trump's Syria pull-out
  2. A message to the EU from Syria
  3. Pentagon: ISIS is resurgent in Syria
US allies in dismay at Trump's Syria pull-out

EU allies have voiced dismay on Trump's sudden idea to pull out of Syria, amid fears of a resurgence in Islamist terrorism, Kurdish massacres, and fresh surges of refugees.

Opinion

A message to the EU from Syria

Five million Syrian people are being bombed every day on the other side of the Turkish border - sooner or later they will flee to Europe like in 2015.

Analysis

Pentagon: ISIS is resurgent in Syria

The US department of defence warns that the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant is working on a come back in Syria. It is regrouping and supporting activities. This might trigger a new refugee displacement to Europe.

Ukrainian president burns bridges in Europe

Ukraine's new president gleefully joined US leader Donald Trump in denigrating the EU back in July, a White House transcript of their phonecall has shown.

EU countries turn screw on Iran

EU countries have tilted toward hawkish US diplomacy on Iran, blaming it for Saudi Arabia attacks and calling for wider disarmament talks.

Column

These are the crunch issues for the 2019-2024 EU commission

These developments will largely determine who will be running the world in the coming decades and perhaps generations. If the Europeans can't find an answer over the five years, they will be toast. And we haven't even mentioned climate change.

Opinion

Time to pay attention to Belarus

Belarus may be hosting the European Games, but Vladimir Putin is not playing games when it comes to Belarus' independence. The West needs to get serious as well.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  9. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  11. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  12. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions

Latest News

  1. Turkey to enter Syria war after US gives green light
  2. Ruling socialists win Portugal election, but no majority
  3. Passing the baton: will Borrell buck the anti-rights trend?
  4. Tiptoeing Around the Far Right
  5. EP commissioner hearings resume This WEEK
  6. German MEP challenges Suica on conflict of interest
  7. EU states given right to police Facebook worldwide
  8. Hahn hopes to wrap up EU budget talks this winter

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us