Thursday

17th Oct 2019

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Macron warned on dangerous impact of Balkans veto

  • Macedonia's Zoran Zaev and EU's Johannes Hahn met in Brussels on eve of summit (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

By

France's veto on enlargement will endanger the Serbia-Kosovo peace process, a senior EU official has warned.

It could also prompt the fall of North Macedonia's pro-EU government, Macedonia's prime minister indicated.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Zaev still bears scar from 2017 assault (Photo: emagazin.mk)

But none of that is likely to change French president Emmanuel Macron's mind at the EU summit on Thursday (17 October), diplomats said.

"If all the efforts that North Macedonia has successfully made, if this is not properly rewarded, there is no incentive for Serbia and Kosovo ... to enter into a substantive dialogue about the future coexistence of the two countries, because the only reason to do this is the European perspective," EU enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn said in Brussels on Wednesday.

He spoke after France, one day earlier, vetoed the opening of accession talks with North Macedonia.

It did so citing the need for Skopje to enact a new law on a public prosecutor and for the EU to reform its accession protocols.

It also did so despite the fact North Macedonia had changed its name and its constitution to fall into line with EU and Greek demands.

That process had seen a backlash by Russia-backed nationalist forces in Macedonia.

A nationalist mob stormed the Macedonian parliament when the process began in 2017, with attackers beating up Zoran Zaev, who was, at the time, in opposition, but who later became its prime minister.

For his part, Zaev, who still bears a scar on his forehead and who met Hahn in the EU capital on Wednesday, also warned that the French veto could have dire consequences.

"If this decision is not reversed ... it will most certainly incite regressive forces in the country and strengthen third parties in the region," he said, referring to Russia.

"These third parties will definitely fill the vacuum [left by the EU]," he said.

Hahn and Zaev both looked to the EU summit on Thursday and Friday for a potential French U-turn.

The hope is that EU Council president Donald Tusk, a strong advocate of enlargement, and German chancellor Angela Merkel, whose diplomats also warned of potential Western Balkan instability on Tuesday, will press Macron to change his mind.

But there was no sign of German pressure on France when Merkel met Macron in the French city of Toulouse on Wednesday.

The two leaders spoke about climate change and joint aviation projects instead in their press briefing.

A German communique also mentioned Iran, Libya, the Sahel, Syria, and Ukraine as issues of common concern, but did not mention the Western Balkans at all.

And EU diplomats, who briefed press in Brussels on Wednesday, held out little hope that Thursday's EU summit, which is, in any case, to be dominated by Brexit, would prompt a French turnaround.

The fact there was a "clear desire" by most EU countries to go ahead on North Macedonia had made no impact on France on Tuesday, one senior EU diplomat told EUobserver.

"I doubt very much that we will have an impact that is any different [at the summit]", the diplomat added.

The French position was a "clear disappointment" to its EU partners, but Paris was "happy not to have anything" positive come out of the Western Balkans talks, a second EU diplomat said.

France had in the past talked big on the EU's need to become a geopolitical actor in the face of Russian revanchism and US retrenchment.

Macron also visited Belgrade in June and warned of "rising tension" in the region.

"We are seeing rising tension and sometimes these tensions are fuelled here and there by external powers [Russia] that have an interest in making sure no deal is found [between Kosovo and Serbia]", Macron said at the time.

But the EU diplomat linked his North Macedonia veto to sour grapes over Germany's role in disqualifying Macron's candidate for EU commissioner by the European Parliament last week.

The diplomat referred to the negative "dynamics" between Berlin and Paris in trying to understand what really lay behind the French decision.

"We didn't like the [French] hypocrisy which took place," at the Western Balkans talks on Tuesday, the diplomat said.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. France keen to pause EU enlargement
  2. France calls for EU-Russia reset
  3. UK, France should join German Saudi arms embargo
France calls for EU-Russia reset

The time is right for the EU and Russia to mend ties, but sanctions should stay in place for now, France has said.

Opinion

UK, France should join German Saudi arms embargo

Rather than blame Germany, France and the UK should follow its lead and join other European states that have stood up for human rights, and help spare embattled Yemeni civilians.

EU countries to halt arms sales to Turkey

EU states have agreed to stop arms sales to Turkey over its invasion of Syria, marking a nadir in relations with their Nato ally. In response, Ankara mocked the decision as a "joke".

EU powerless in new Syrian mayhem

EU foreign ministers are meeting to find a common position on the Turkish invasion in Syria. However, events are evolving quickly, as Kurdish forces asked the Syrian army to protect them.

News in Brief

  1. German EU presidency to hold EU-China summit in Leipzig
  2. China threatens EU citizens from Uighur minority
  3. Amnesty joins outcry on Polish sex eduction ban
  4. Berlin and Paris agree on rules for arms exports
  5. Thousands die early due to dirty air in European cities
  6. Catalan protestors begin march to Barcelona
  7. Last-minute Brexit talks continue ahead of EU summit
  8. Energy chief counts CO2 cost of SUV car trend

Column

These are the crunch issues for the 2019-2024 EU commission

These developments will largely determine who will be running the world in the coming decades and perhaps generations. If the Europeans can't find an answer over the five years, they will be toast. And we haven't even mentioned climate change.

Opinion

Time to pay attention to Belarus

Belarus may be hosting the European Games, but Vladimir Putin is not playing games when it comes to Belarus' independence. The West needs to get serious as well.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  2. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  3. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  4. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  6. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  10. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  12. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  2. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  3. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  8. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  9. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  12. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us