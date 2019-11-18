Ukraine boats added to EU-Russia summit preparations

EU powers and Russia are making preparations for a peace deal on Ukraine, with Moscow to give back three boats to Kiev in the latest step.

The vessels - two small artillery ships and a tug - were captured by the Russian navy last November.

Student or retired? Then this plan is for you.

French president Emmanuel Macron is leading EU diplomacy on Russia's war in Ukraine (Photo: Elysee/flickr)

But they will be returned to Ukraine prior to new EU-brokered peace talks in France next month, the border service of Russia-occupied Crimea in Ukraine announced on Sunday (17 November).

And they were already being towed into place for the handover, the Reuters news agency added.

The move comes after French president Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday that France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine will hold new peace talks in Paris on 9 December.

"The summit will be held following major progress since the summer in negotiations for a settlement in the east Ukraine conflict," Macron's office said.

It referred, "in particular", to a Russia-Ukraine deal, earlier this month, to pull back soldiers from Petrivske, a village on the contact line between the Ukrainian army and covert Russian forces in east Ukraine.

That, in turn, came after Russia and Ukraine agreed, in October, to hold elections in the Russia-occupied territories in the region.

And the whole process began in September, when Russia freed 35 prisoners of war and political prisoners, including a well-known Ukrainian film maker, Oleg Sentsov.

"The time has come, the time is right, to work towards reducing the distrust between Russia and Europe, who ought to be partners on a strategic and economic level," French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in Moscow at the time.

France and Germany speak for the EU in the so-called 'Normandy process' - a series of peace summits which were launched after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, but which have not been held since 2016.

For his part, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he had spoken by phone with Macron on Friday and that the French president had "emphasised that Ukraine could further count on France's support in all matters".

But there is concern in Ukrainian security circles that Macron and Zelensky could sell out Ukraine in a bad deal.

If the self-proclaimed republics in the Russia-occupied Donbas and Luhansk regions in east Ukraine held elections and gained a special status, Russia could use them to stop Ukraine's alignment with the West, a Ukrainian security contact told EUobserver.

"The Russian-controlled republics could gain a veto in a federalised Ukraine which would stop us from taking any further steps toward the EU or Nato," the contact said.

The concern comes amid a train crash in US-Ukraine relations after American president Donald Trump tried to blackmail Zelensky to interfere in upcoming US elections.

Puppet master?

And fears were heightened five days ago when a Ukrainian oligarch who bankrolled Zelensky's election campaign, Ihor Kolomoisky, also spoke of a U-turn in Ukraine's strategic relations.

Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014 after a pro-Western revolution in Kiev led to the signature of an EU association treaty.

But Kolomoisky told the New York Times on 13 November that Ukraine should return to Russia's sphere of influence because neither the EU or Nato would ever let it join.

"You all won't take us ... There's no use in wasting time on empty talk. Whereas Russia would love to bring us into a new Warsaw Pact," he said, referring to the Soviet Union's Cold War-era bloc.

"We'll take $100bn [€90bn] from the Russians. I think they'd love to give it to us today," he added on potential Russian subsidies.

"Give it five, 10 years, and the blood will be forgotten," he also said, referring to the 13,000 people killed in Russia-Ukraine fighting so far.

The fighting continued as normal on the Ukraine front line during the weekend despite the diplomatic gestures, international monitors from the Organisation and Security Cooperation (OSCE) noted.

The number of ceasefire violations remained at the "daily average" for 2018 and for the past 30 days, the OSCE said on Saturday.

Macron, the French president, recently vetoed further steps on EU expansion in the Western Balkans amid Kolomoisky's warning that Europe was not prepared for bold steps on Ukraine either.

EU expansion

And the Russian envoy to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, praised the French position in an interview with the Financial Times, a British newspaper, on Sunday.

"President Macron has a point saying that the EU should deal with its own internal matters first before enlarging," Chizhov said.

"And of course objectively speaking, to say that both North Macedonia, and particularly Albania, are ready for membership would be a gross exaggeration," the Russian diplomat added.

Chizhov spoke after France said in an informal paper, seen by EUobserver, that the EU should not take in new members until such time as the union had been itself "reformed".

But France also proposed increasing EU funding and engagement in the region in the same proposals.

And Chizhov's comment on Albania and North Macedonia's readiness for accession misrepresented what the European Commission had said.

The commission had merely said that they were ready to open accession talks, but such talks, normally, take five or more years to complete.