Tuesday

10th Dec 2019

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

EU alarmed by prospects of battle for Tripoli

  • Battle for Tripoli could cause 'great migratory movement', UN envoy said (Photo: hakeem.gadi)

By

The EU has raised concern on the prospect of a battle for the capital of Libya, as foreign actors jostle for influence in the strategic location.

"Tripoli has, I think, two million inhabitants and any fighting in the streets of Tripoli would be very problematic, very serious indeed," the EU's new foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said in Brussels on Monday (9 December).

The EU did not have any plans to help evacuate European nationals or the UN-backed government from the African metropolis, he said.

"But we are in contact with our delegations there to ensure that the various factions in the conflict try to avoid such things as street fighting," he added.

Borrell spoke after Ghassan Salame, the UN special envoy for Libya, warned at the weekend that a Libyan warlord, Khalifa Haftar, backed by hundreds of Russian mercenaries, could create a "bloodbath" in the city.

The UN and EU-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli also called for Europe's help.

"The public in the city are now asking: 'Why isn't the international community that worked to protect civilians in 2011 doing the same now?'," the GNA's foreign minister, Mohamed Taher Syala, said on Monday, referring to European airstrikes designed to stop a massacre in the Libyan city of Benghazi eight years ago.

"Certainly for Russia, Libya has strategic importance and seeks to have a foothold in the country," Syala also said.

Russia has already expanded its military presence in the Mediterranean after boosting its presence in Syria and selling weapons systems to Turkey.

It has also been accused by Nato generals of "weaponising" migration to Europe, most of which has come via Libya or from Syria, by encouraging people to go to the EU in order to fuel political tensions.

"I fear a bloodbath in Libya, a great migratory movement of people, instability across north Africa taking in the Sahel, and we add to the controversial list of things on which great powers already cannot reach agreement," Salame, the UN special envoy, also said.

For its part, Turkey, another regional power, has so far supported the GNA in Tripoli.

The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said on Monday that he might send troops there if need be.

"In the event of such a call [a GNA appeal for help] coming, it is Turkey's decision what kind of initiative it will take here. We will not seek the permission of anyone on this," he said.

But its GNA alliance has also caused problems for Europe, after a recent deal to create new maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean in the teeth of Greek and Cypriot claims to maritime zones.

"With this new agreement between Turkey and Libya, we can hold joint exploration operations in these exclusive economic zones that we determined," Erdogan added, referring to an area near the Greek island of Crete.

"Other international actors cannot carry out exploration operations in these areas Turkey drew [up] with this accord without getting permission," he said.

"Greek Cyprus, Egypt, Greece and Israel cannot establish a gas transmission line without first getting permission from Turkey," Erdogan added, amid EU aspirations to build a new gas pipeline through the area, the EastMed pipeline, to reduce energy dependence on Russia.

Erdogan spoke after Greece expelled the Libyan ambassador in protest at the Turkey-Libya maritime pact.

The deal was "problematic" and EU lawyers were examining its legality, Borrell said on Monday.

  Migrants paying to get detained in Libyan centres
  Libyan lawyers: EU is complicit in torture
  EU dismisses UN call to stop migrant returns to Libya
Migrants paying to get detained in Libyan centres

A trend has emerged over the past few months where desperate people are paying to get locked up in Libyan detention centres to escape the conflict and with the hope they stand a better chance of getting resettled to Europe.

Opinion

Libyan lawyers: EU is complicit in torture

While an end to detention is necessary, particularly for those intercepted at sea and returned to centres, this alone will not make Libya a safe country. No one should be returned to Libya until the rule of law is restored.

EU dismisses UN call to stop migrant returns to Libya

As the death toll of the Tajoura detention centre airstrike reached 53, including six children, the UN called for a halt to returning people to Libya. The EU - which is helping fund the Libyan coastguard - said no.

Guns blaze in Ukraine as leaders meet in Paris

Hundreds of explosions and bursts of small arms fire were reported on the contact line in east Ukraine, as France prepares to host the first peace summit on the war in three years.

Feature

Russia makes big promises to Arctic peoples on expansion

The Arctic future conference kicked off with optimistic presentations by ministers and officials of the Russian government — but also a burst of scepticism from representatives of those actually living in Russia's Arctic and Far East regions.

  Zahradil resigns as rapporteur on EU-Vietnam trade deal
  Russia plans 'Arctic Air Defence" with S-400 missiles
  Belgium: King does another round of consultations
  Thousands protest Orban's theatre clampdown
  Russia and Ukraine agree ceasefire by new year
  US deploys biggest army to Europe in years for training
  New 100km/h speed limit on Brussels ring road planned
  Orban wants bill to tighten grip over theatres

EU diplomacy 2.0

MEPs on the foreign affairs committee ought to be like second-tier EU diplomats on the Western Balkans and Russia, according to its German chairman, but foreign policy splits could bedevil its work.

  40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  Nordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  Earmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  Nordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  UNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  Brussels welcomes Nordic culture

  UNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  Soft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  Engineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  New programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  UNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  EU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues

