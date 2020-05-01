China pressured EU on coronavirus report, Borrell admits

China did try to pressure the EU into diluting a report on coronavirus disinformation, the EU's top diplomat has admitted.

But this was just normal diplomacy, he added, while attacking an EU whistleblower.

"China expressed its concern when they knew what the document contained and they did this through diplomatic channels," Borrell told MEPs in a videoconference on Thursday (30 April).

"Diplomatic demarches [complaints] can be accompanied with a range of incentives and disincentives, which don't even need to be explicitly mentioned," he added.

"But everybody is doing this, including ourselves and our closest partners," he also said.

The issue at hand concerned two EU foreign service reports on Chinese and Russian coronavirus disinformation.

The first one - an internal, 25-page EU report called an Information Environment Assessment (IEA) - was first circulated on 20 April and leaked to the Politico news website.

The second one - a much shorter paper called a "special report" - was published on the EU foreign service website on 24 April.

The second report still called out China on coronavirus lies.

But it used slightly milder language and omitted some examples, notably about a diplomatic row between France and China on disinformation.

And the New York Times obtained copies of internal EU emails saying Chinese pressure had diluted the public version of the EU text.

"The Chinese are already threatening with reactions if the [IEA] report comes out," Lutz Güllner, an EU official, said in one leaked email the day after Politico's story.

The EU was "self-censoring to appease the Chinese Communist Party," Monika Richter, an EU diplomat, said in another leaked email.

For his part, Borrell also said on Thursday that it was normal practice for diplomatic services to have internal reports that differed from public ones.

"These are two different products for two different audiences ... because we are dealing with very sensitive issues", he said.

But he categorically denied that the Chinese pressure had caused his service to back off.

"We haven't bowed to anyone," Borrell said.

"There was no altering of our findings, no matter how uncomfortable they might be," he added.

He said that he, personally, had no knowledge of the affair until his staff alerted him to it on 24 April, when he had a day off for his wedding anniversary.

The public report omitted the Chinese-French row because it was deemed an example of Chinese "bullying" not "disinformation," he noted.

And he voiced anger against the EU staff who leaked the IEA and the internal emails to press.

"It's clear we can't work on the basis of these kinds of lies which are very damaging for our work," he said.

The emails alleging EU "self-censorship" were "written with the aim of being leaked", he added.

"This is very serious," he said.

Borrell got broad support from some of the senior MEPs in Thursday's video-meeting.

"I believe you're an honourable man and I accept your explanation," Radek Sikorski, a Polish former foreign minister, said.

"I was also in the diplomatic service for years and it's perfectly normal," Nathalie Loiseau, a French former EU affairs minister, added.

"It's clear the substance of the report hasn't changed," Reinhard Bütikofer, a German Green MEP, also said.

"I would be happy if all our [EU] leaders used the same kind of language," as the still-harsh China criticism in the EU's public report, he said.

Speaking on Russian and Chinese disinformation more broadly, Borrell said on Thursday there was "an infodemic accompanying the pandemic".

He said his service had recorded 400 fake news items on the virus in recent weeks.

But he said that an EU debunking website had had an 800 percent increase in traffic since the pandemic began, with 10,000 readers a day, indicating the effectiveness of its work.