Russia: 'Nothing will stop' new EU gas pipeline

"Nothing will stop" Nord Stream 2 (NS2), Russia has said on new US sanctions on a pipeline that is seeing the EU side with Russia against its transatlantic ally.

"Our view remains the same: nothing will stop the finalisation of NS2. And we leave to Germany and other EU member states to pass judgement on such US measures," Russia's ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, told EUobserver on Monday (29 June).

The Russian owned firm building the project, the Nord Stream 2 consortium in Switzerland, was equally bullish.

"Our shareholder and the five financial investors are fully committed to the project, as are Nord Stream 2's suppliers," it said in a statement, referring to Russian firm Gazprom (its main shareholder) and the EU energy firms co-financing the €10 billion scheme - Engie, OMV, Shell, Uniper, and Wintershall.

They spoke after US congressmen tabled a new bill last week called The Protecting Europe's Energy Security Clarification Act.

The move would mandate penalties against individuals, such as corporate persons and shareholders, involved in building NS2, according to Alan Riley, a legal expert at US think-tank the Atlantic Council.

"The bill does reach persons who facilitate pipe-laying activities," he said.

It would not enable the US to go after German officials who issued permits or mayors of ports where NS2-linked ships had docked, as Berlin claimed last week, he added.

"Arms or emanations of the state are not caught by the [new] sanctions bill," he said.

"To reach a mayor, it would amount to a facilitation of a facilitation of a facilitation ... in other words this would be too remote," Riley said.

But the US bill, in any case, prompted a tough response by Germany.

"New sanctions would constitute a serious interference in European energy security and EU sovereignty," its foreign ministry said last week.

The EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, also took Germany and Russia's side.

The European Commission was preparing an "enhanced sanctions mechanism that will improve Europe's resilience to the effects of extraterritoriality of [the US] sanctions," Borrell said on Monday, replying to a German MEP's question.

"The EU is fully committed to the protection of ... natural persons and legal entities exercising their rights," he added.

Work still suspended

The US first imposed sanctions on firms engaged in building Nord Stream 2 in December last year.

These forced Swiss firm Allseas, whose ship was laying the final 160km segments of the 2,460km pipe, to immediately stop work.

And the US ambassador to the EU, Ronald Gidwitz, justified America's actions in remarks last Monday.

NS2 would increase EU energy dependency on Russia and "it's very easy to be held hostage when a significant amount of your gas is cut off," the way Russia cut off Ukraine's gas in the past, he said.

Asked by EUobserver if he thought NS2 would continue being built, he noted: "Well, the Russians are certainly hoping it comes back to life. They've got a pipe-laying ship nearby".

The Russian ship, the Academic Cherskiy, which could take over from Allseas, is currently moored in the German port of Mukran, according to the Reuters news agency.

It is awaiting a new permit from Denmark's Energy Agency (DEA), in whose waters the last 160-km link lies, because the Academic Cherskiy uses anchors, while the Allseas ship did not.

The DEA also has a pending appeal to its original permit, filed by a Polish NGO, on grounds NS2 construction could disturb World War 2-era chemical munitions on the seabed, endangering wildlife.

For its part, the NS2 consortium declined to comment on the Academic Cherskiy. "We will inform about our plans in due time," it said.

The Russian firm took for granted that the Danes would not cause any problems.

"It [the Polish NGO appeal] has no effect on our ability to construct the pipeline," the consortium said.

Raw nerves

But technical questions aside, that still left the geopolitics of the project as a sore point.

For his part, Borrell warned on Monday that NS2 was already dividing Western allies.

"The damage inflicted on the EU's economic interests by US sanctions weakens transatlantic unity and the posture of firmness towards Russia's actions, jeopardising, and threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine since 2014," he said.

That would have sounded weird to NS2's opponents in the EU, such as Poland and the Nordic states, who say it is Berlin's cozying up to Moscow that is undermining the EU's "firmness towards Russia's actions".

It would also have sounded weird to some German politicians, such as Alexander Lamsdorff, a senior liberal party MP.

Recalling that Russia, last year, assassinated a Georgian expat in a shooting in broad daylight in a park in Berlin, he told the Bild newspaper: "We should think three times about whether we should really support such a pipeline that Moscow is laying so that we can get gas from Russia.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what kind of "enhanced sanctions mechanism" the EU commission comes up with.

But the EU's recent efforts to counter US sanctions on Iran with a "special purpose vehicle" did nothing to stop EU firms running a mile from Tehran.

"We can't stop anybody being gas from Russia, but we can make it more difficult and we make no bones about it," Gidwitz, the US ambassador said.

"Rather than fanning the flames of division between the EU and the US, it would be better for Berlin if it has any genuine concerns to work with [the US] on further clarifying this bill," Riley, from the Atlantic Council, added.