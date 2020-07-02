Eminent women appeal for EU help on Palestine

Israel's West Bank annexation "was conceived almost entirely by men" and will crush the "dignity and rights" of Palestinian women even further, a group of 40 women leaders have said.

The move "would unravel half a century of efforts for peace in the region" and posed "an existential threat to Palestinians, to Israelis, to regional stability, and to an already fragile global order," Wednesday's (1 July) open letter said.

Palestinian Bedouin women at home (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

Annexation "will fragment Palestinian land and effectively consecrate Palestinian enclaves under permanent Israeli military control," it added.

The letter came out on the 20th anniversary of a UN resolution, 1325, on the importance of involving women in conflict-resolution.

"Their [Palestinian and Israeli women's] strong appeals [for peace], while separate and distinct, have in common a sense of shared humanity, and a common rejection of subjugation and discrimination, oppression, and violence," the letter noted.

But it also came out on the day a new Israeli coalition had pledged to start rolling out the annexation process.

It was signed by five Nobel peace prize laureates, such as Iranian human rights lawyer Shirin Ebadi and Northern Irish peace activist Mairead Maguire.

It was backed by five former European leaders, including Tarja Halonen and Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir, the former Finnish and Icelandic leaders.

And it was endorsed by Nathalie Loiseau, a senior MEP and former French minister, two former EU commissioners (Austria's Benita Ferrero-Waldner and Sweden's Margot Wallström), as well as senior UN officials and other activists.

"We are gratified that international women leaders took up the call ... to reach out and take a stand on the issue of annexation and Israel's impunity and the need for peace with justice," Hanan Ashrawi, a senior Palestinian diplomat, also told EUobserver the same day.

Palestinian women in Israeli-occupied lands suffered from higher unemployment than men and often struggled to look after large families in poverty.

The situation was acute in Gaza, according to a recent study by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA).

"They prepare less and cheaper food, borrow money, sell assets ... Many cook with collected firewood, wake in the night to do housework while power is on, and forego medical costs," it said.

"They try ... to maintain their dignity and that of their children and their family," the study noted.

"Women [here] are constantly achieving marvellous tings, especially under duress," Tamara Al-Rifai, an UNWRA spokeswoman in Gaza, also said.

But they also endured increasing domestic violence, linked to jobless men and linked, directly, to the trauma caused by never-ending conflict.

"During the 2014 hostilities [between Israel and Gaza] there was a reported 22-percent rise in domestic violence experienced by married women, and a 30-percent increase for non-married women," the UNWRA study said.

Palestinian women tended to get good education, the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the West Bank and UNWRA in Gaza noted, in a mark of their unused potential.

And even if old Arabic mores also held them back, they already played a prominent role in PA diplomacy, with female Palestinian ambassadors having been posted to Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, and Sweden, among other states.

Hanan Ashrawi (l) at International Monetary Fund event (Photo: imf.org)

Annexation plan

Meanwhile, the Israeli leaders, who earlier agreed to start annexing one third of the West Bank from 1 July, appeared in no rush to move ahead on Wednesday, amid divisions in the Israeli coalition on how to proceed.

The US, Israel's superpower patron, was in no rush either.

The annexation plan was not necessarily "the answer" to the conflict, so much as "a starting point for negotiations" and an attempt "to start a conversation" on a peace plan, Ronald Gidwitz, the US ambassador to the EU, told press in Brussels last week.

For his part, EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell echoed the women's call in an op-ed in Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

"It is painful to see the prospect of the two-state solution, the only realistic and sustainable way to end this conflict, at risk," he said.

But when asked if EU institutions were drawing up sanctions options to deter annexation, Borrell's office told EUobserver on Wednesday that they were focusing on diplomatic outreach instead.

The French foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, went further.

"An annexation decision could not be left without consequences and we are examining different options at a national level and also in coordination with our main European partners," he told the French parliament on Wednesday.

Israeli settler with map of disputed territories (Photo: [john])

EU options

Le Drian also indicated what those options were in a speech in the French senate on 24 June.

Annexation would jeopardise a 20-year old EU association agreement on Israeli trade and diplomatic perks, he said.

It could see Israel expelled from EU projects in Europe's 2021-2027 budget and stronger controls on imports from Israeli-occupied territories, he added.

And it could prompt recognition of Palestinian statehood "at an appropriate time," Le Drian said.

"The UK will not recognise any changes to the 1967 lines [existing Israeli borders], except those agreed between both parties," British prime minister Boris Johnson also said, in an op-ed in Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth on 1 July.

But for its part, Hamas, the Palestinian militant group in power in Gaza, sent its own message on Tuesday, by firing a volley of rockets into the sea in what it called a "warning" against the Israeli land-grab, auguring badly for stability and for those Palestinian women for whom fresh escalation would bring even more misery.