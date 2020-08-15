EU blacklists to build 'pressure' on Lukashenko

Belarus officials who ordered violence and faked elections are to face EU blacklists, foreign ministers agreed on Friday (14 August).

The visa bans and asset freezes could be in place by the end of the month or in early September, after the EU foreign service was tasked to start work on "additional listings ... immediately".

The 27 EU states also said they did "not accept the results of the election as presented by the Belarus Central Election Commission".

The EU offered to help mediate Between Belarusian president Aleksander Lukashenko and opposition leaders.

And the ministers "sent a strong signal of the EU's support to the Belarusian population in their desire for democratic change" in a statement after emergency video-talks.

"The brutality and the detention of peaceful protesters and journalists in Belarus isn't acceptable in the Europe of the 21st century," German foreign minister Heiko Maas also said.

"This is why we have to increase the pressure on those in power there," he said.

The EU spoke out as thousands of people, including Belarusian state factory workers, held peaceful protests in Minsk and other cities on Friday in ongoing opposition to last weekend's rigged vote.

The opposition leader, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is in exile in Lithuania, urged Lukashenko to hold round-table talks on giving up power and called for demonstrations to continue.

Minsk was calm on Saturday morning.

But the calm came after five days of police brutality, deaths, mass arrests, and torture of protesters and few believe Lukashenko will give up easily.

The EU lifted most of its Belarus sanctions, including on Lukashenko himself and some 170 officials, in 2016 amid competing Western and Russian influence in the region.

"This is an experiment," the then Polish foreign minister Witold Waszczykowski said at the time.

It remains to be seen if the EU now re-lists Lukashenko, but for their part six member states called for a cautious approach.

"We ... need to find a careful balance between pressure against and engagement with Belarus president Lukashenko. We believe the EU should assume the role of a mediator as soon as possible," the foreign ministers of Poland, the Baltic states, the Czech Republic, and Denmark said in a joint letter on Friday seen by the Reuters news agency.

The EU consensus on sanctions came despite concern that Hungary, which had courted closer Belarus ties, might block the decision.

Turkey sanctions

Meanwhile, foreign ministers also threatened further sanctions on Turkey over its naval incursion, last week, into disputed waters near Greek islands.

Turkey's adventures, in the name of oil and gas exploration, "create a heightened risk of dangerous incidents" with Greek or other EU states' navies, the ministers added.

The EU has, so far, blacklisted just two Turkish businessmen in connection with similar provocations in recent times.

And foreign ministers recognised the "importance" of Turkey, in a nod to its role in stopping migrants from reaching Europe.

But they warned that its novel maritime claims caused "antagonism and distrust" among its fellow Nato allies.

"The serious deterioration in the relationship with Turkey is having far-reaching strategic consequences for the entire EU, well beyond the eastern Mediterranean," the EU said.