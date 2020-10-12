Monday

12th Oct 2020

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Shelling destroys Russia's Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

  • Explosions reported in Stepanakert (pictured) and Ganja hours after Moscow talks ended (Photo: Marco Fieber)

By

A Russia-brokered ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan has broken down shortly after it was agreed on Saturday (10 October).

Armenia said Azerbaijan shelled civilian targets in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, killing two people, moments after the deal went into effect.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Azerbaijan said Armenian forces did the same, killing one civilian.

The shelling went on, with explosions reported in Nagorno-Karabakh's capital, Stepanakert, later on Saturday, and with a strike on Azerbaijan's second largest city, Ganja, said to have killed nine people.

And fighting continued on Sunday, with Armenia saying it had repelled attacks by Azerbaijani tanks and armoured vehicles.

The ceasefire had earlier been welcomed by the EU and by the Minsk Group - a diplomatic forum chaired by France, Russia, and the US.

But EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday there was "extreme concern" in the EU about "continued military activities, including against civilian targets, as well as civilian casualties."

And the rhetoric between the warring parties did not bode well.

Nagorno-Karabakh promised a "disproportionately harsh" reaction if Azerbaijan did not back down.

And Azerbaijan president Ilham Aliyev said: "We'll go to the very end and get what rightfully belongs to us".

Azerbaijan also said its ally Turkey should, in future, be included in the Minsk Group, while Turkey accused Armenia of "war crimes and crimes against humanity".

"Turkey will continue to stand by Azerbaijan in the field and at the table," its foreign ministry said.

The violence, in a region crossed by oil pipelines, has so far killed some 450 people in the worst hostilities since full-scale war ended in 1994.

It also threatens to pull in neighbouring powers Iran, Russia, and Turkey, with Turkey already accused of sending Syrian jihadist mercenaries to fight on Azerbaijan's side.

Saturday's ceasefire came after 10 hours of talks between the Russian, Armenian, and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Moscow.

It would have been a diplomatic coup if it had held.

But one expert, Dmitry Trenin, from the Carnegie Moscow Centre, a think-tank, said the Kremlin could not stand by if the situation continued to escalate.

"For Russia, the most important issues in the South Caucasus are the security of Russian borders from jihadis coming from the Middle East and elsewhere, and Turkey's rising role in the region," he said.

"This means that Moscow can't walk away from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and allow a war to rage", Trenin, a former colonel in Russian military intelligence, added.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU helpless to stop Nagorno-Karabakh war
  2. France accuses Turkey's ally of starting recent warfare
  3. Caucasus warfare prompts EU alarm
EPP to oppose Saudi Arabia human rights resolution

The European Parliament plenary on Thursday is set to vote on a joint resolution on "the situation of Ethiopian migrants in detention centres in Saudi Arabia." The largest political group, the EPP, is against a common position.

Column

A 'geopolitical' EU Commission. Great idea - but when?

Safeguarding Europe's position starts with recognising the unpleasant reality that Europe's power is waning. Behind the facade of European cooperation, national self-interest still predominates and that has never been any different.

Rightwing MEPs bend to Saudi will after Khashoggi death

Saudi dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed two years ago on 2 October. Since then, mainly centre-right, conservative and far-right MEPs have voted down any moves to restrict, limit or ban the sales of weapons to the Saudi regime.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  2. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  5. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland

Latest News

  1. Shelling destroys Russia's Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire
  2. Major regional discrepancies in Covid-19 response, report finds
  3. EU summit focuses on Brexit and Covid-19 This WEEK
  4. The European gas trap
  5. To beat cancer, Commission must first beat chemicals lobby
  6. Greek island community-run refugee shelters under threat
  7. EU budget talks suspended in fight for new funds
  8. EU seeks political accord on migration this year

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us