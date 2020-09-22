Ad
euobserver
Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called for the release of political prisoners, free elections and end to the violence (Photo: European Parliament)

Belarus opposition leader urges EU to be 'braver'

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya pleaded with EU foreign ministers on Monday (21 September) to press ahead with sanctions against those involved in the fraudulent election and violent crackdown of protests in her country.

"Sanctions are very important in our fight because it's part of pressure that could force the so-called authorities to start dialogue with us in the opposition council," Tikhanovskaya told reporters in Brussels.

"I think EU leaders have reasons ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Cyprus blocking EU sanctions on Belarus
EU diplomats on guard at Belarusian writer's home
Cyprus leaves EU ministers red-faced on Belarus
Belarus demonstrator: 'The worst was the screams'
Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called for the release of political prisoners, free elections and end to the violence (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections