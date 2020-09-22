Belarus opposition leader urges EU to be 'braver'

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya pleaded with EU foreign ministers on Monday (21 September) to press ahead with sanctions against those involved in the fraudulent election and violent crackdown of protests in her country.

"Sanctions are very important in our fight because it's part of pressure that could force the so-called authorities to start dialogue with us in the opposition council," Tikhanovskaya told reporters in Brussels.

"I think EU leaders have reasons ...