Friday

11th Dec 2020

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Lithuania warns EU leaders on Belarus nuclear incidents

  • Lithuania shut down its own nuclear power station, Ignalina, between 2004 and 2009, due to EU safety concerns (Photo: Peter Teffer)

By

There were three incidents of equipment failure at Belarus' new atomic power station since it began making electricity in November, Lithuania has warned.

The plant was halted on 8 November, five days after it started work, due to the breakdown of four voltage transformers, Lithuania said in a two-page memo circulated ahead of Thursday's (10 December) summit, seen by EUobserver.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Its cooling system then malfunctioned on 30 November, although Belarus failed to give any detailed information.

And on 1 December, its steam noise absorbers needed to be fixed.

The plant was switched on without implementing the vast majority of EU or International Atomic Energy Agency recommendations, Lithuania noted.

The "unsafe" facility "might cause significant risks to the EU", it warned.

"Hasty commissioning and growing incidents indicate the real risk, which is amplified by limited management and competence abilities," it added.

And while there was little the EU could do at this stage, Lithuania also said, Europe could put a dampener on the project by refusing to buy its electricity.

The EU should "foresee prevention of access of electricity from third countries' nuclear facilities, which do not comply with the highest safety standards, [and which] undermine international rules and conventions," Lithuania said.

The talk of nuclear safety risks in Belarus brings back memories of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1998, which scattered radioactive material as far west as Ireland and beyond.

To make matters worse, the new plant was built in one of Europe's few earthquake-risk zones.

And the stakes for Vilnius could not be higher, because the new plant in Ostrovets, on the Lithuania-Belarus border, was built just 50km from the Lithuanian capital city and draws water from the same river, the Villa, that skirts around Vilnius' historic city centre.

Lithuania has been complaining about what it called the "geopolitical project" for years, saying it was also designed to stop EU firms in the neighbourhood from diversifying their energy supplies, by flooding the market with cheap electricity.

Its latest outcry was aimed at seeing an EU pushback inscribed in the summit conclusions.

It comes in the context of EU revulsion at Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko's brutal crackdown on opposition protests following rigged election.

But it also comes amid a packed summit agenda, Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda noted.

"While the EU is focused on Green Deal, climate goals, MFF [multi-annual financial framework], Brexit, Lukashenko's regime poses a real threat to the people of Belarus and the whole EU by hastily launching the unsafe Astrovets NPP [nuclear power plant]," Nauseda said.

"Yes, the EU cannot force Belarus to stop the construction and re-launching" of the facility, he added.

"However, we expect from the EU to do everything to ensure nuclear safety in its immediate neighbourhood," he said, referring to the mooted EU ban on electricity purchases.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Lithuania seeks EU reaction to Belarus killing
  2. Luxembourg backs Austria against Hungarian nuclear plant
  3. China and Russia encircling divided Western allies
Luxembourg backs Austria against Hungarian nuclear plant

Luxembourg threw its support behind Austria in a legal challenge against the Commission in what the two countries see as unfair state subsidies to nuclear plants. They also seek to bring other EU countries aboard.

EU to blacklist more Turkish officials

EU leaders will agree to blacklist Turkish officials at Thursday's summit, but more "hawkish" steps, such as an arms embargo, are "off the table" for now.

News in Brief

  1. Belgium passes 600,000 coronavirus infections
  2. EU and US move ahead on Turkey sanctions
  3. Dead mink have polluted water, Danish radio reports
  4. EU must democratise 'Big Tech', former leaders warn
  5. Ambassador: EU and US should stand up to Chinese bullying
  6. ECB gives eurozone a €500bn shot in the arm
  7. Italian trial to shed light on Egypt death squads
  8. Erdoğan speaks of 'new fronts' at Baku war parade

Opinion

The under-reported power struggle at the top of the OSCE

An internal power struggle has undermined the world's leading international security body since the summer. The OSCE is due to finally get new leaders in December but the unprecedented power vacuum has hit at a crunch time for hotspots worldwide.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  4. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  6. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets

Latest News

  1. Lithuania warns EU leaders on Belarus nuclear incidents
  2. EU leaders unblock budget in deal with Hungary and Poland
  3. EU Defence Agency chief turned lobbyist broke conduct rules
  4. Towards a truly 'European' Union
  5. The EU-Asean dance: an EU diplomat's account
  6. Post-Brexit talks in last push until Sunday
  7. EU to blacklist more Turkish officials
  8. Orbán: Summit will be 'D-Day' on rule-of-law blockade

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  3. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  6. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us