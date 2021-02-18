Thursday

18th Feb 2021

Exclusive

EU to impose targeted sanctions on Myanmar junta

  • Teachers protest against the coup in Hpa-An, the capital city of Kayin State, in southern Myanmar, on 9 February (Photo: Ninjastrikers)

By

EU countries have asked the foreign service to draft a blacklist of Myanmar coup leaders in response to escalating violence.

"In response to the military coup, the European Union stands ready to adopt restrictive measures targeting those directly responsible," EU foreign ministers plan to say after meeting on Monday (22 February), according to draft conclusions agreed by their ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday.

"The Council invites the high representative [EU foreign relations chief] and the European Commission to develop appropriate proposals in this regard," the draft statement, seen by EUobserver, said.

Assuming the EU foreign ministers give the political nod on Monday, the new sanctions could enter into life a few weeks later.

The EU is Myanmar's third biggest trade partner.

But the measures are unlikely to touch trade, after EU states also agreed: "The European Union will seek to avoid measures which could adversely affect the people of Myanmar/Burma, especially the most vulnerable".

The visa-bans and asset-freezes on the new junta, which seized power on 1 February, would come on top of existing EU measures, which were imposed due to the previous government's persecution of the Rohingya minority.

The existing measures covered 14 officials and an arms export ban.

Meanwhile, the EU is also keen to try mediate a peaceful solution in Myanmar, even though the Asian state lies in China's sphere of influence.

"The European Union stands ready to support dialogue with all key stakeholders who wish to resolve the situation in good faith, with a view to facilitating a swift reinstatement of power to the legitimate democratic institutions," the draft conclusions said.

Monday's statement will reiterate the EU's political position.

"The European Union stands with the people of Myanmar/Burma," the draft said.

"The European Union calls for de-escalation of the current crisis through an immediate end to the state of emergency, the restoration of the legitimate civilian government, and the opening of the newly elected parliament," it added.

"The military must renounce its action," it said.

It called for the release of democratically elected leaders, including Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, a disgraced former Nobel peace prize laureate.

It also called on the junta to free ordinary people snatched off the streets in recent protests and to allow normal internet and media access.

People had a "fundamental right to peaceful assembly", the draft EU statement said.

"The EU condemns military and police repression against peaceful demonstrators, while calling for maximum restraint to be exercised by the authorities and for all sides to refrain from violence," it added.

Exclusive

EU has 26 documents on alleged NGO sex abuse in DRC

A joint investigation last year by Reuters and The New Humanitarian revealed alleged sexual abuse by people working for the World Health Organization and other leading NGOs. The European Commission has since collected over two dozen documents on the allegations.

Opinion

Why Russia politics threaten European security

Russia could expand hostile operations, such as poisonings, including beyond its borders, if it feels an "existential" threat and there is no European pushback.

Analysis

Ten years on from Tahrir: EU's massive missed opportunity

Investing in the Arab world, in a smart way, is also investing in the European Union's future itself. Let's hope that the disasters of the last decade help to shape the neighbourhood policy of the next 10 years.

