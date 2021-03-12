Friday

12th Mar 2021

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Analysis

How Left and Right divide - then unite - on EU arms deals

  • The conflict in Yemen has seen various arms embargo calls (Photo: Tropilux)

By

The voting records of certain right and leftwing factions of the European Parliament demonstrate support of the defence industry - but for different reasons.

On Thursday (11 March), almost the entire centre-right European People's Party (EPP) group voted in favour of weaker export controls on European surveillance tech to the small Gulf state of Bahrain.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Polish MEP Anna Fotyga, formerly a foreign minister, tabled the amendment, which then received the support of every EPP member, bar three (Photo: Wikimedia)

The vote was part of a larger demand to condemn Bahrain's abusive treatment of human rights defenders, as well as its active death penalty.

The proposal sought "to halt all" transfer of weapons, surveillance and intelligence equipment that could be used against rights defenders by the Gulf state.

But the conservative ECR instead pushed for an amendment that softened the demand and removed any direct reference to halt such transfers.

Polish MEP Anna Fotyga tabled the amendment, which then received the support of every EPP member, save three.

Although the amendment failed, it shows a consistent defence of the European weapons industry by some factions of the European Parliament.

Fotyga was once Poland's minister of foreign affairs.

As an MEP, she has made similar attempts to weaken calls for further restrictions on European weapons in the past.

In February, a resolution on Yemen called on all member states to halt the export of arms to all members of the Saudi-led coalition.

But Fotyga introduced an amendment to weaken that as well, which then received wide-spread support among the EPP as well as most liberals.

Last summer, another resolution sought to curtail European arms exports to the Saudis. It linked the proposed embargo to Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist murdered in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Some 100 centre-right MEPs voted against it, including Poland's Radoslaw Sikorski - whose wife had once sat as a board member on the newspaper itself.

Yes to arms embargoes, no to job losses

While the conservatives and EPP try to impede restrictions on exports, others defend the jobs the arms industry creates.

That approach is often made by The Left group in the parliament - which supports strong arms embargoes so long as workers do not lose wages.

They too introduced an amendment on Yemen, demanding EU states ensure that any ban on weapons fuelling the conflict "does not result in job losses or in lost revenue for workers".

The amendment was tabled by Belgian leftwing MEP Marc Botenga.

His former political leader is Nico Cue, a retired Belgian trade union leader, who spent 22 years working at FN Herstal and was the Left's candidate to become European Commission president.

FN Herstal is a leading firearms manufacturer 100-percent owned by the socialist-led Belgian regional Walloon government.

Investigative portal Bellingcat in early 2019 found Saudi forces using FN Herstal manufactured guns in their brutal war in Yemen.

Another investigation into Belgian arms in Yemen spotted Belgian weapons and FN munitions at Saudi outposts in Yemeni territory.

Spanish leftwing Miguel Urbán Crespo proposed a similar measure in a resolution on Ethiopian migrants in Saudi Arabia.

He too demanded "that no jobs will be lost as a result of the implementation of the embargo."

This article was updated on 12 March 2021 at 11:22 to note that the Walloon government is a socialist led coalition of socialists, greens and liberals. It also noted that Cue was the Left's candidate to become European Commission president.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. French liberal MEPs silent on EU weapons in Yemen
  2. Rightwing MEPs bend to Saudi will after Khashoggi death
  3. Exposed: French complicity in Yemen and Libya
Rightwing MEPs bend to Saudi will after Khashoggi death

Saudi dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed two years ago on 2 October. Since then, mainly centre-right, conservative and far-right MEPs have voted down any moves to restrict, limit or ban the sales of weapons to the Saudi regime.

Investigation

Exposed: French complicity in Yemen and Libya

French defence companies are providing training to Saudis on weapons that France's own military intelligence says puts almost 500,000 people in Yemen at risk. Meanwhile, new evidence has emerged of the French-built Mirage fighter jet being used in Libya.

News in Brief

  1. EU and UK lobby US on Northern Ireland customs deal
  2. Support for Russia's ruling party drops ahead of elections
  3. Turkey angry with tougher US stance on gas drilling
  4. Several EU states temporarily suspend AstraZeneca jabs
  5. EU bonds and stocks boosted by central-bank announcement
  6. EU envoy calls for new dawn in UK relations
  7. Malta trial: Journalist's murder cost €150,000
  8. Hong Kong activists urge EU not to ratify China deal

Opinion

Why Russia politics threaten European security

Russia could expand hostile operations, such as poisonings, including beyond its borders, if it feels an "existential" threat and there is no European pushback.

Analysis

Ten years on from Tahrir: EU's massive missed opportunity

Investing in the Arab world, in a smart way, is also investing in the European Union's future itself. Let's hope that the disasters of the last decade help to shape the neighbourhood policy of the next 10 years.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  4. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  5. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. China and Russia top EU list of global human-rights abusers
  2. Poland and Hungary challenge rule-of-law tool at EU court
  3. How Left and Right divide - then unite - on EU arms deals
  4. MEPs agree carbon border tax - heavy industries protected
  5. Why you shouldn't trust Ireland's economic statistics
  6. MEPs to declare EU an LGBTI 'freedom zone'
  7. Leaked figures show EU efforts to secure and export vaccines
  8. EU floats Ethiopia sanctions over humanitarian aid

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us