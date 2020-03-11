Wednesday

11th Mar 2020

  1. Focus
  2. Green Deal

Green Deal

EU unveils new industry plan, but is it green enough?

  • The commission estimates that removing the barriers of the single market and working closely with stakeholders could bring up to €713bn by the end of the decade (Photo: European Commission)

By

The European Commission has finally launched its updated EU industrial strategy, after long-standing requests by industry groups and political leaders calling for a stronger single market.

Tuesday's (10 March) proposals followed commission's new approach for the digital and green transition, as well as "the need for more inclusive working methods," said the commissioner for the digital portfolio, Margrethe Vestager.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

But the proposals failed to soften competition rules to boost so-called national "champions" - a key demand from Germany and France.

The commission plans to update how EU antitrust regulators assess industries in 2021 following an ongoing evaluation in a separate initiative.

But there was no mention on Tuesday of the 'national champions' idea, which covers cross-border mergers between national firms.

The commission, instead, wants to ensure an "equal level playing field" in the single market and address lack of reciprocity from abroad - pushing for European companies to gain access to public procurement in third countries, such as China.

The commission will also promised a white paper by mid-2020 and a new law in 2021 to address the effects caused by foreign subsidies in the single market and to tackle foreign access to EU public procurement and EU funding.

From sectors to ecosystem approach

While the single market is considered one of the biggest achievements of the European project, around 70 percent of businesses now thought that it was poorly integrated, said Vestager.

The commission estimated that removing barriers could bring in up to €713bn by the end of the decade.

These barriers included restrictive and complex national laws, excessive administrative procedures, and inadequate enforcement of EU rules.

The new industrial strategy also spoke of an "industrial ecosystem" approach that aimed to fully address the complex interrelationship between small and big companies, Vestager said.

Each of the "industrial ecosystems" will have access to digital platforms and a dedicated toolbox, as they will face different opportunities and challenges in the environmental and digital transformation areas - although a detailed plan will not be public until September.

However, according to Vestager, "one of the benefits that all ecosystems will share is fair competition - based on the EU's values".

Green Deal failure?

Meanwhile, emissions from heavy industry have not declined since 2012, making this sector a large contributor to climate change.

Industry accounts for about one-fifth of EU emissions, with the majority coming from the steel, cement, and plastics factories.

However, it takes up to 25 years to transform an industrial sector and all the related value chains and to be ready by 2050, "decisions and actions need to be taken in the next five years," the commission's Green Deal previously said.

"An industrial strategy that is fully aligned with the EU Green Deal needs to have industrial decarbonisation at its core," said the policy officer at NGO Carbon Market Watch, Agnese Ruggiero, who believes that Tuesday's proposal "failed" one of the first tests.

The new strategy also failed to set decarbonisation and technology deployment targets that could bring investment to industry.

Projects such as the EU Emissions Trading System can also be barriers to real industrial decarbonisation, Ruggiero addeed, urging the commission to swiftly put forward concrete measures "to clean up Europe's largest polluters".

The commission's proposal did mention support for cleaner technologies that can help to reach the 2050 climate-neutrality target.

But according to Johanna Lehne, policy advisor to NGO E3G, the lack of targets was "a significant gap" in the strategy as targets provided clarity on the pace and direction of travel.

"The commission is sending the right signals on the urgency to transform the industry, but it is delaying taking a stance on the most controversial elements of its industrial policy," she said.

"Without a landing zone, the strategy will feel incomplete," Lehne added.

The commission also proposed further legislation on innovation, investment, and skills.

A clean hydrogen alliance to accelerate the decarbonisation of industry will be launched in the summer, followed by alliances on low-carbon industries, and on industrial clouds.

Site Section

  1. Green Deal

Related stories

  1. First 100 days: Digital and Green Deal policies hit by crises
  2. ExxonMobil lobbyists pushed for weaker EU Green Deal
  3. Competition must prevail in the quest for telecoms investment

Analysis

First 100 days: Digital and Green Deal policies hit by crises

The first 100 days of Ursula von der Leyen's commission were supposed to be about the digital and environmental transitions. However, that agenda has been hit by first the coronavirus, and now the Greek border situation.

ExxonMobil lobbyists pushed for weaker EU Green Deal

ExxonMobil lobbyists pushed the EU commission to weaken climate regulation for the transport sector with a two-pronged strategy: supporting the Paris Agreement, while dwelling on long-term technical solutions and promoting oil and gas usage in the green transition.

Thunberg dubs new EU climate law 'a surrender'

"Nature doesn't bargain, and you cannot make deals with physics", activist Greta Thunberg, and a group of 30 youth environmentalists warned, after dubbing the unprecedented EU climate law 'a surrender' for ignoring a carbon budget.

EU climate law slammed for delaying action

The EU's unprecedented climate law will be unveiled on Wednesday, making its 2050 climate-neutrality goal irreversible, but proposal has been criticised for postponing action on the 'climate emergency'.

NGOs urge EU to tackle meat consumption 'problem'

"Food and agriculture are at the heart of the ecological crisis. This is one area where doing right by the planet means doing right by people in the most obvious way," said head of policy at NGO BirdLife, Ariel Brunner.

News in Brief

  1. Turkish F-16 fighter jets spotted above Greek border
  2. Report: Greece has secret extrajudicial asylum centre
  3. Coronavirus: Spain closes schools in two cities
  4. Putin backs amendment to remain president after 2024
  5. MEPs ask for cover for parental leave
  6. EP president Sassoli self-quarantines after Italy visit
  7. Virus lockdown extended to all of Italy
  8. Germany-Austria spat over anti-virus facemasks

Opinion

How a Croatian gas project exposes Green Deal hypocrisy

The EU Commission is pushing a wave of controversial gas infrastructure projects, in parallel to its much-touted Green Deal. One of those a flagship project of the Republic of Croatia, who currently chairs the EU presidency.

Opinion

Second-hand cars flaw in EU Green Deal

The moment Europe revels in its carbon-free transport system, most of the cars that emitted too much for EU standards will still be driving around for years somewhere else in the world.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Latest News

  1. EU unveils new industry plan, but is it green enough?
  2. A credible and accountable EU foreign service? Not yet
  3. Russia is real cause of EU border crisis, US says
  4. EU plans action for minors on Greek islands
  5. EU steps up coronavirus fight in first online summit
  6. In Saudi Arabia, contacting the EU is a crime
  7. No new migrant deal between EU and Turkey
  8. First 100 days: Digital and Green Deal policies hit by crises

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us