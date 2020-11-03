Tuesday

3rd Nov 2020

  1. Focus
  2. Green Deal

Green Deal

Controversial EastMed pipeline not necessary, report warns

  • The giant gas reserves in the disputed waters of the Aegean Sea could produce almost as much as carbon as France and Spain together emit in a year (Photo: gazprom.ru)

By

The natural gas reserves in the disputed waters of the Aegean Sea, estimated to be worth billions, have been a sticking point in the ongoing tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

To date, only Cyprus has found gas near these waters, making it a potential major energy player in the region.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Tensions in the eastern Mediterranean mounted after Turkey decided to extend the gas-exploration mission to Greek-claimed waters of the Aegean Sea this summer (Photo: MarineTraffic)

However, a new report has warned that the gas over which Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, and the EU are embroiled in a war of words could lead to an increase of greenhouse gas emissions that could undermine the bloc's climate goals.

"If only the gas already discovered in the disputed waters was extracted and burned, by 2050 it would produce almost as much as carbon as France and Spain together emit in a year," reads the report published by British NGO Global Witness on Friday (30 October).

European countries do not need the gas from the eastern Mediterranean because the current supplies from Norway, Russia, Turkey, Central Asia, and North Africa are supposed to meet exiting demand - even in the event of supply disruption.

However, the Global Witness report indicates that the new proposed EastMed pipeline linking the Aegean's giant gas reserves to Europe could lead to more carbon emissions in one year than the Polish coal-fired power plant in Bełchatów - seen as the largest fossil-fuel emitter in Europe.

The EastMed pipeline, scheduled to start operating in 2025, has been promoted by the governments of Greece, Cyprus, and Israel, who signed a joint declaration of support in January.

But it is also backed by the EU since the project falls under the fourth list of Projects of Common Interest (PCI) - a group of key energy cross border infrastructure projects in the EU, eligible for public funds through the European Investment Bank.

Meanwhile, the bloc is expected to reduce its use of natural gas by 29 percent to achieve current climate and energy targets for the next decade, while reducing its demand by 90 percent by 2050 in order to achieve climate neutrality.

"As EU demand plummets, this gas will only decrease further in value. It is critical that officials realise this before risking conflict in the region," reads the report.

'Wasteful fight'?

The British NGO noted that disputes between countries over who controls fossil fuels often turn violent, calling on Cyprus, Greece, and Turkey to pledge not to allow further drilling, avoiding a "wasteful fight".

Global Witness also urged removing EastMed's pipeline from the list of critical energy infrastructure projects.

Jonathan Gant, senior policy officer at Global Witness, said that "the quickest solution to the rising crisis in the eastern Mediterranean is for all to agree that the best place for fossil fuels is in the ground".

"At a time when the world is already facing conflict and uncertainty it makes absolutely no sense for countries to be squabbling over a resource that will contribute to climate breakdown and ultimately make the world an even less safe place," he added.

Tensions in the eastern Mediterranean mounted after Turkey decided to extend the gas-exploration mission of its research vessel, the Oruç Reis, in the disputed waters of the Aegean Sea this summer.

In early October, Greece was again irritated when Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent the Oruç Reis back into Greek-claimed waters.

And EU leaders threatened Turkey with sanctions unless it stopped "provocations" against Cyprus and Greece such as by sending new gas-drilling ships into their waters, although falling short of taking any action in their last meeting in October.

Turkey is an EU accession candidate and Nato member.

EU heads of state government will assess developments at their next meeting in December.

Site Section

  1. Green Deal

Related stories

  1. The European gas trap
  2. French navy to deter Turkey's oil and gas grab
  3. Hydrogen strategy criticised for relying on fossil fuel gas
  4. Russia: 'Nothing will stop' Germany gas pipeline

Investigation

The European gas trap

With the support of EU institutions, the fossil industry is investing in natural gas infrastructure all across the continent, from Tallinn to Athens and from the Baltic to the Aegean. But does Europe truly need all this natural gas?

Hydrogen strategy criticised for relying on fossil fuel gas

Civil society organisations criticised that the commission is relying on early-stage technologies that require the continued use of fossil fuels, undermining the EU's 2050 climate-neutrality target set in the Green Deal.

EU farming deal attacked by Green groups

EU agriculture ministers at around 4am on Wednesday reached a common position on the bloc's farming policy post-2020, including ring-fencing part of the CAP budget for initiatives that protect the environment - but with much flexibility for member states.

Over 80% of Europe's habitats in poor or bad condition

A report from the European Environment Agency reveals the EU failed to meet the targets of its 2020 biodiversity strategy, with the vast majority of protected landscapes and species show notable deteriorating trends.

News in Brief

  1. Belarus protests continue
  2. Vienna shooting kills three, suspect at large
  3. Polish government rows back on abortion ruling
  4. EU threatens legal action against Poland on rule of law
  5. 'Several dead' after earthquake hits Greece and Turkey
  6. Hungary faces EU court over asylum restrictions
  7. Polish PM urges end to abortion protests to 'protect elderly'
  8. EU to fund cross-border hospital transfers

MEPs vow to fight lowering of bee-protection standards

MEPs warned on Thursday that they will once again object any proposal from the European Commission that lowers the bar for bees and other pollinators protection - since the process to renew EU bee guidance is still ongoing.

Von der Leyen promises Green Deal will be 'true recovery'

The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen wants to cut at least 55 percent of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 - saying the Green Deal is a "cultural project" that goes beyond simply cutting emissions.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  3. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  6. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity

Latest News

  1. Greek Nazi MEP upset he won't get EU parliament stipend
  2. Controversial EastMed pipeline not necessary, report warns
  3. EU holds breath as US votes in feverish election
  4. Poland: Abortion 'revolution' means end of old order
  5. Nice attack: EU urges world leaders to stop hate speech
  6. Europe is back in (partial) lockdown
  7. Gender equality still 60 years away, warns study
  8. I'm an 'election observer' - but what do we actually do?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us