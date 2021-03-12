Friday

12th Mar 2021

  1. Focus
  2. Green Deal

Green Deal

MEPs agree carbon border tax - heavy industries protected

  • Under the internal carbon market, free allowances are expected to be gradually phased out by 2030 (Photo: Fredrik Olastuen)

By

MEPs have voted in favour of introducing a carbon border tax on selected imports from less green nations, aimed at protecting Europe's economy and businesses against carbon-emitting competitors outside the bloc.

By making polluting companies pay an emissions-based fee to sell their products in the EU, Brussels wants to further prevent businesses from transferring production to non-EU countries with less strict climate rules - so-called 'carbon leakage".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

In their report, EU lawmakers stressed that this mechanism "should support the EU's green objectives, in particular, to better address greenhouse gas emissions embedded in EU industry and international trade".

However, they failed to scrap free allowances heavy industry receives under the bloc's internal carbon market, for those sectors where a future carbon border tax could be applied, following lobbying from Europe's steel, chemicals, cement, and fertiliser groups.

Should such industries continue to get receive these allowances even after a carbon border levy is in place, this would be equivalent to a double subsidy for those sectors, green groups warned.

"We need to apply the 'polluters pay' principles and move away from the free allocation of allowances, which so far free have tended to slow decarbonisation," Camille Maury from WWF Europe told EUobserver on Thursday (11 March).

"The European Commission must correct this in its upcoming proposal, so that industry does not get compensated for 'risk of carbon leakage' twice, but acts on the climate crisis," she added.

Doreen Fedrigo from NGO Climate Action Network, for her part, warned that this double protection would mean "the EU could continue to use taxpayers' money to finance industries' polluting practices".

The EU's carbon internal market - the Emission Trading System (ETS) - is one of the two main mechanisms of the bloc's climate policy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Under this scheme, in principle, a price is put on carbon emissions, and emission allowances are auctioned.

Given that carbon costs vary significantly between countries, free permits help industry, aviation and, in some member states, the electricity sector, remain competitive against rivals based in third countries.

€24bn windfall from free allowances

These free allowances - which currently represent about 40 percent of the total number issued - are expected to be gradually phased out by 2030.

However, according to Maury, "the principle of giving out free allowances has shown its limits already, and proved to be inefficient to drive EU heavy industry decarbonisation".

Last year, a report of the European Court of Auditors also shed doubts about the efficiency of free allowances to reduce greenhouse gas emission, calling on the commission to better target these permits based on exposure risks to carbon leakages.

For example, the report found that power sectors in some member states, which received free allowances to invest in modernisation, end up using such investments to improve existing lignite and hard coal power stations.

According to Brussels-based NGO Climate Action Network, energy-intensive companies made more than €24bn windfall profits between 2008 and 2014 thanks to free allowances.

Carbon tax in 2023

The chair of the parliament's committee on environment, MEP Pascal Canfin, said this week that the carbon border mechanism and the free allowance subsidies cannot cover the same ton of carbon emitted, since this would be a "double compensation" that is not compatible with the World Trade Organization rules.

The report, endorsed by MEPs on Wednesday evening, will inform the European Commission of where MEPs stand before a legislative proposal on the carbon border levy is presented in June.

Afterwards, the legal text will have to be agreed by parliament with EU member states.

The aim is to have at least a pilot scheme up and running in 2023.

Site Section

  1. Green Deal

Related stories

  1. Plastic and carbon proposals to help plug Brexit budget gap
  2. Timmermans urges EU governments to tax carbon
  3. Macron's carbon border tax - why hasn't he done anything?
Timmermans urges EU governments to tax carbon

The EU commissioner for the Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, said on Thursday that member states have a responsibility to implement taxes on carbon to show that emissions have a cost.

Investigation

Macron's carbon border tax - why hasn't he done anything?

The French president has repeatedly said an EU border tax on carbon emissions is 'crucial'. However, his civil servants have yet to send Brussels a single proposal on how such a levy would work.

EU sets out plan to mitigate 'unavoidable' climate events

Extreme climate-related events cost the EU's economy €12bn annually. Brussels aims to reduce the so-called climate protection gap - the difference between insurance protection and total losses - which is widening due to more frequent extreme weather events.

EU pushes WTO reform and Paris agenda in new trade plan

The bloc's new trade strategy proposes making respect for the 2015 Paris Agreement an "essential element" of future trade agreements. Reform of the World Trade Organization is also a priority for the coming decade.

News in Brief

  1. EU and UK lobby US on Northern Ireland customs deal
  2. Support for Russia's ruling party drops ahead of elections
  3. Turkey angry with tougher US stance on gas drilling
  4. Several EU states temporarily suspend AstraZeneca jabs
  5. EU bonds and stocks boosted by central-bank announcement
  6. EU envoy calls for new dawn in UK relations
  7. Malta trial: Journalist's murder cost €150,000
  8. Hong Kong activists urge EU not to ratify China deal

Livestream

Live: Join the Nordic climate debate 'Choosing Green'

Although the Covid-19 pandemic has stalled climate negotiations, work has not stopped. The 'Choosing Green' debate will address some of the most important and most complex key areas relating to the global green transition. Live on EUobserver from 10:00 (CET).

Timmermans 'disappointed' with ongoing CAP reform

For European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans, the Common Agricultural Policy has to answer to "higher expectations" on climate action, protection of biodiversity and environmental sustainability, while ensuring a fair income for all farmers.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  4. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  5. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. China and Russia top EU list of global human-rights abusers
  2. Poland and Hungary challenge rule-of-law tool at EU court
  3. How Left and Right divide - then unite - on EU arms deals
  4. MEPs agree carbon border tax - heavy industries protected
  5. Why you shouldn't trust Ireland's economic statistics
  6. MEPs to declare EU an LGBTI 'freedom zone'
  7. Leaked figures show EU efforts to secure and export vaccines
  8. EU floats Ethiopia sanctions over humanitarian aid

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us