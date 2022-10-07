Friday

7th Oct 2022

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

More time needed to agree possible EU gas price cap

  • EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Prague. The commission is expected to come up with a proposal to reduce gas prices ahead of this month's summit (Photo: EU2022_CZ)

By

Listen to article

EU leaders discussed on Friday (7 October) Europe's gas price cap options, during an informal summit in Prague.

They are expected to come back to the issue at their usual meeting in Brussels on 20 and 21 October — when a potential agreement on how to lower natural gas prices to tackle soaring bills may be reached by the 27 heads of state and government.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"The next formal European Council will be an important deadline," Czech prime minister Petr Fiala told a press conference, after the meeting.

Several proposals to limit the price of gas have been put on the table after 15 member states call to limit the price of gas directly.

These include negotiating prices with gas suppliers in Norway and the US, creating a complementary index for LNG and setting price caps — either for gas imports, intra-EU transactions or both.

EU states have been taking different and varying measures at a national level to lower prices.

But calls for coordination and common solutions have been gaining momentum in recent weeks — especially after some countries criticised Germany's new  €200bn stimulus package to shield its economy and consumers from the effect of rising energy prices.

"Our common ambition is to reduce energy prices," said the EU Council president Charles Michel.

Ahead of the meeting, Latvian prime minister Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš argued that tackling skyrocketing prices is not only important for Europe's economy, but also to support Ukraine.

"If we can get the price of gas down in Europe, we can help our economy and our citizens, but we also have to do that to maintain the support among our citizens for the war effort against Russia," Krišjānis warned.

EU split

Belgium, France, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Greece, Italy and Spain are among the supporters of a wholesale gas price cap, while Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Hungary and Denmark have opposed the move — so far.

"This is the moment" to take common action, said Belgian prime minister Alexander de Croo. "If we agree on that we can start looking at the technical side".

Efforts to tackle the energy crisis, including price caps, will be discussed by EU energy ministers during next week's informal meeting (11 and 12 October).

But some countries have already voiced concern over the impact of price caps on the security of supply.

"We are supporting the price gap if it doesn't hinder the security of supply," said Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas ahead of the meeting with her counterparts.

"We are on the global world market, competing, for example, for the LNG. If our region has a price gap and the other regions don't have a price gap, then we will just be out of gas because nobody will sell us the gas".

The commission is expected to come up with a clear proposal to reduce gas prices ahead of the European Council later this month.

"How to partially decouple the influence of the gas price in the formation of the electricity price might be the first step for a far-reaching market reform that we are envisaging," EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in Prague on Friday.

The commission proposal is expected to push for further energy saving, beyond current volunteer targets.

"Today, seven months into the war that Russia has unleashed against Ukraine. We are much better prepared for the winter than it was the case before," she said.

Gas imports from Russia have dropped from 40 percent before the war to eight percent today, von der Leyen said.

Meanwhile, there is broad support to have joint procurement of gas next spring in order to avoid a situation in which member states outbid each other in global markets.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. EU leaders discuss gas price cap — amid rationing fear
  2. EU agrees windfall energy firm tax — but split on gas-price cap
  3. Everything you need to know about the EU gas price cap plan
  4. EU power price response 'uncoordinated', experts warn
EU leaders discuss gas price cap — amid rationing fear

The European Commission will present its roadmap to reduce gas prices to member states during an informal summit in Prague. The plan includes a price cap on gas used to generate electricity, but experts point out a variety of risks.

Exclusive

EU officials were warned of risk over issuing financial warning

The European watchdog for systemic economic risk last week warned of "severe" threats to financial stability — but internal notes show top-level officials expressed "strong concerns" over the "timing" of such a warning, fearing publication could further destabilise financial markets.

Analysis

Four weeks to COP27 — key issues and challenges

World leaders will meet in exactly four weeks to discuss some of the most pressing issues of climate change — amid escalating geopolitical tensions, and widespread mistrust in the developing world as green finance promises remain unfulfilled.

Opinion

The fossil-fuel agenda behind EU's carbon-capture plans

The fossil-fuel industry is using the carbon removal agenda to get yet more support for failed carbon capture, which is a key component of the pie-in-the-sky carbon removal technologies being promoted by the EU Commission.

News in Brief

  1. Biden signs executive order for EU-US data transfers
  2. Belarus, Russian, Ukrainian activists receive Nobel peace prize
  3. Italy adopts LGBTI strategy ahead of right-wing takeover
  4. UN establishes human-rights investigator for Russia
  5. Migration 'next weapon' in Russia's hybrid war, Estonian premier says
  6. Sweden: Nord Stream probe points to 'gross sabotage'
  7. Orbán rails against Russia sanctions at Prague summit
  8. MEPs urge inquiry into Mahsa Amini killing and Iran sanctions

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. The European Association for Storage of EnergyRegister for the Energy Storage Global Conference, held in Brussels on 11-13 Oct.
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  4. European Committee of the RegionsThe 20th edition of EURegionsWeek is ready to take off. Save your spot in Brussels.
  5. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”

Latest News

  1. More time needed to agree possible EU gas price cap
  2. Frontex confirms chief read Olaf report, but still keeps Greek operations
  3. Russian media 'censorship' overrules Swedish & Danish constitution
  4. Russia's €200m nuclear exports untouched by EU sanctions
  5. What actually happened at the 'most complicated election in the world'?
  6. Europe lays aside quarrels to isolate Putin
  7. Spyware-hacked MEPs still seeking answers
  8. EU leaders discuss gas price cap — amid rationing fear

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us