Monday

17th Oct 2022

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

EU commission set to unveil 'dynamic' gas price cap proposal

  • The commission proposal will also include the idea of negotiating with suppliers, having joint gas purchases, and establishing a solidarity mechanism among member states in case of an emergency (Photo: Marc H)

By

Listen to article

The European Commission will present on Tuesday (18 October) a package of measures to tackle the energy crisis, including a temporary "dynamic" gas price cap mechanism aimed at curbing price volatility.

The proposal will be discussed by EU leaders during their regular summit meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Different cap options to tackle skyrocketing energy prices have been discussed in the past months, with many different ideas being presented and shot down. It's a lot to take in, so below follows a summary of pressing issues ahead of the EU summit.

Where it started

EU countries have been split for months over whether to set a gas price cap in order to reduce soaring bills — an idea first floated by Spain and Portugal in spring.

At least 15 member states have been pushing for an EU-wide wholesale gas price cap for both imports and intra-EU gas transactions, because of the key role of gas as a price-setting mechanism for the final price of electricity.

But Germany, the Netherlands and Hungary, among others, have opposed the move — amid fears that such intervention would undermine security of supply or inadvertently increase consumption.

The current proposal

The upcoming proposal, which can still be subjected to last-minute changes, will include a "dynamic price limit" for transactions on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), according to several media reports.

The TTF, Europe's hub for gas-futures trading, is currently used for both pipeline gas and liquified natural gas (LNG).

But the EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen told EU leaders earlier this month that the TTF is "no longer representative of the cost of imported gas".

As global shipments of LNG to Europe have significantly grown since March, the commission announced back in September that a complementary benchmark for LNG prices was being developed in a bid to curb speculation.

According to the latest draft summit conclusions, seen by EUobserver, EU leaders would agree to "explore a temporary dynamic price corridor" on gas until the new index is in place.

What critics say

Energy experts, meanwhile, have voiced concerns about the risks that such a mechanism entitles.

Simon Dekeyrel, climate and energy policy analyst at the European Policy Centre think tank, said that such a dynamic price cap for gas transactions on the European spot market could allow rival LNG buyers outside Europe to outbid the EU.

"As such, there is a risk that this mechanism limits the EU's ability to attract LNG supplies, which could further aggravate the European energy crisis," Dekeyrel told EUobserver.

The idea of creating a "dynamic" gas price cap was floated by Poland, Belgium, Greece and Italy earlier this month. But they wanted it to be applied to wholesale gas transactions.

Additionally, a new temporary intraday price spike cap mechanism "to avoid excessive price volatility" is expected to be part of the commission proposal due this week.

Other options to mitigate high energy prices include the use of public funds to support businesses struggling with excessive energy prices that could be introduced without breaking the bloc's anti-subsidy rules.

During the summit, EU leaders are also expected to agree to "explore a temporary EU framework to cap the price of gas in electricity generation" — a measure that has already been introduced in Spain and Portugal.

Next winter

With reduced Russian gas supplies sent to the bloc, the EU is seeking to increase volumes from suppliers across the globe to secure deliveries ahead of next winter — when fulfilling gas storage facilities could become a challenging task.

The commission proposal will include the idea of negotiating with suppliers in Norway and the US, having joint gas purchases, and establishing a solidarity mechanism among member states in case of an emergency.

Building on the Covid-19 vaccine strategy, EU leaders agreed to purchase gas together — on a voluntary basis — in March. Back then, some warned that the effect on prices would be small.

An EU commission-led negotiation team, established to hold talks with gas suppliers to try to secure better prices and enough supplies for the winter, held its first meeting in April.

No joint purchases have been made until now.

The platform, nevertheless, was used to try to secure gas deals with countries like Norway, Azerbaijan and Algeria, a commission spokesperson said last week.

Detailed and in-depth discussions over the commission proposal will take place later this month (25 October) among energy ministers, who are expected to adopt the commission proposal in early November during an extraordinary council meeting.

If you have any pressing questions on the gas price cap proposals, or would like to us explain some part of it, we welcome your messages: at@euobserver.com

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. EU agrees to jointly buy gas — but divided on price caps
  2. Everything you need to know about the EU gas price cap plan
  3. EU agrees windfall energy firm tax — but split on gas-price cap
  4. Investors in renewables face uncertainty due to EU profits cap

Analysis

Investors in renewables face uncertainty due to EU profits cap

While a cap on revenues from renewables is aimed at redirecting excess profits from low-cost electricity generation back to consumers, analysts and industry groups argue such measures come with risks — and at a bad time.

Opinion

Will EU Commission capitulate to toxic chemicals industry?

The sharks are circling around the REACH proposal on 'forever chemicals' and there are rumours that it could be dropped from the commission's agenda. If true this would be a major coup for the chemicals industry and its political allies.

News in Brief

  1. EU leaders to threaten Belarus with more sanctions
  2. EU to provide military training to Ukraine
  3. Putin's aggression prompted 'remarkable' UN vote on Ukraine
  4. Council of Europe declares Russia a 'terrorist' regime
  5. Estonia to send more weapons, equipment to Ukraine
  6. Council of Europe puts Hungary under monitoring
  7. EU court: Belgian firm has right to ban Muslim headscarves
  8. Russia isolated in UN vote on Ukraine annexations

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. The European Association for Storage of EnergyRegister for the Energy Storage Global Conference, held in Brussels on 11-13 Oct.
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  4. European Committee of the RegionsThe 20th edition of EURegionsWeek is ready to take off. Save your spot in Brussels.
  5. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”

Latest News

  1. EU commission set to unveil 'dynamic' gas price cap proposal
  2. Central banks can't fight inflation alone — their tools are too blunt
  3. Orbán keeping Nato in the dark on Finland and Sweden
  4. It's far past time for Europe to prioritise LGBTIQ rights
  5. EU summit and Sakharov Prize This WEEK
  6. If EU wants to embrace Taiwan, it needs to explain first to Beijing
  7. Editor's weekly digest: Pushback pushback
  8. Details of expelled Russians spies in The Hague revealed

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us