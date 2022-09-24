Ad
euobserver
EU energy ministers are to make the decision on a revenues cap for renewables next week (Photo: Karsten Würth)

Analysis

Investors in renewables face uncertainty due to EU profits cap

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

While an EU ceiling on revenues from renewables is aimed at redirecting excess profits from low-cost electricity generation back to consumers, analysts and industry groups are now arguing that such measures are both risky — and come at a bad time.

As part of its emergency plan to tackle high energy prices, the European Commission proposed to temporarily cap at €180 per megawatt-hour (MWh) the price at which low-carbon electricity...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Member states water down renewable energy proposal
MEPs agree higher renewables targets, energy-savings
EU energy ministers' meeting ends with 'no decision made'
'We need different tools to deal with inflation'
EU energy ministers are to make the decision on a revenues cap for renewables next week (Photo: Karsten Würth)

Tags

Green EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections