Tuesday

19th Sep 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

EU auditors: Offshore wind farms pose 'green dilemma'

  • Europe aims to build system of offshore wind fields capable of generating 300 gigawatts of power by 2050 (Photo: Tom Jensen/norden.org)

By

Listen to article

The development of offshore renewable energy in Europe may threaten the natural world if sustainable impact assessments are not beefed up soon, the European Court of Auditors has warned in a report published on Monday (18 September).

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine has highlighted the importance of the EU's energy independence, and our seas may be part of the solution," said Nikolaos Milionis, the member who led the audit.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"But the EU's blue revolution should not be pursued at all costs: offshore renewables must not lead to any significant social or environmental damage," he added.

The EU aspires to build a giant interconnected system of offshore wind fields capable of generating 300 gigawatts (GW) of power by 2050 — a tenfold increase from current capacity and enough to power 200 million families.

According to the auditors, this will require a lot of sea space and €800bn of investments, but they also warn that the environmental impact on marine life is still poorly understood, which they describe as a "green dilemma".

While EU strategies try to reconcile offshore wind targets with environmental effects, including species displacement and changes in animal population structure, food availability, or migratory patterns, to name a few, the auditors "fear" drastic expansion of offshore wind may have "detrimental effects on marine life."

To deal with this, Katarzyna Radecka-Moroz, one of the report's authors, said that "all the activities that have an impact on marine life should be assessed together in the environmental impact assessments", which are mandatory for each offshore project.

Dutch authorities were singled out for including environmental standards in a recently approved wind farm, which provided "nature inclusive" criteria such as constructing reef structures on the sea bed or allocating a section where wind turbines are widely spaced so birds can safely fly between them.

But other economic activities such as shipping, tourism, and fishing also impact marine life and compete for the limited space.

And the auditors warn that a lack of skilled labour may create bottlenecks, which could slow the development of offshore wind farms.

Fisheries

A central point of contention has been growing competition between the fisheries and offshore wind sectors.

"The coexisting of fisheries and offshore wind hasn't been resolved yet," said Radecka-Moroz. "That is our main message."

The Dutch authorities had succeeded in "getting the fisheries sector" back to the table by including them in discussions about allocating sea space, she said, but warned that conflict between France and Spain's "powerful fisheries sectors" and offshore wind remained problematic "and could reemerge if new wind farms are discussed."

Member states will present final energy and climate plans in June 2024. To make the best use of available space, the auditors also called on member states to better coordinate offshore wind plans.

"EU countries sharing the same waters rarely plan common projects. This results in missed opportunities to use scarce sea space more efficiently," the auditors noted.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Why EU offshore wind is in trouble
  2. EU unveils €800bn offshore renewables plan
  3. Germany begins dismantling wind farm for coal

Analysis

Why EU offshore wind is in trouble

Despite rising demand for clean energy and significant political enthusiasm, offshore wind projects are being cancelled or delayed across the North Sea coast.

EU unveils €800bn offshore renewables plan

The European Commission aims to increase the bloc's wind energy production at sea massively, reaching at least 300 GW by 2050 - a 25-fold increase from the bloc's current offshore wind capacity of 12 GW

Germany begins dismantling wind farm for coal

German energy giant RWE has begun dismantling a wind farm to make way for a further expansion of an open-pit lignite coal mine in the Western region of North Rhine Westphalia.

Opinion

The gaping green-hydrogen gap in EU policy

The challenge of decarbonising shipping and aviation has come out of the shadows and into the spotlight this year — but current EU legislation doesn't get either sector to where it needs to go.

Latest News

  1. Tensions flare on EU states' bans of grain from Ukraine
  2. Fresh stink around former EU chief in tobacco affair
  3. EU 'exploring' anti-migrant naval blockade
  4. The gaping green-hydrogen gap in EU policy
  5. EU auditors: Offshore wind farms pose 'green dilemma'
  6. Spain calls for new EU spending rules on fiscal 'pilgrimage'
  7. Spain's EU-language bid and UN summit This WEEK
  8. MEPs look to Spain for EU breakthrough on seasonal workers

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators, industry & healthcare experts at the 24th IMDRF session, September 25-26, Berlin. Register by 20 Sept to join in person or online.
  2. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  4. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  6. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  2. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  3. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  6. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us