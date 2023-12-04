Monday

4th Dec 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

COP28 debates climate finance amid inflated accounting ‘mess’

  • Low income countries receive only a fraction of the climate finance that is promised. (Photo: COP28 UAE)

By

Listen to article

World leaders meet at the UN climate summit in Dubai on Monday (4 December) to hammer out deals to help bridge the climate finance gap. Less wealthy nations in particular lack the necessary funding to build solar and wind power, lay out modern power grids and protect against the worsening effects of climate change.

At the opening ceremony of COP28 last week, major powers agreed to finance a Loss and Damage fund to help low-income countries deal with the effects of global warming.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

It was hailed as a breakthrough. "The early adoption of the fund creates positive momentum," said EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra shortly after the agreement was made public.

But, as one onlooker reportedly remarked the fund as it stands is "clearly inadequate."

The world's wealthiest nations had collectively agreed to put €393m in the fund. Yet, by some estimates, annual climate damages in the 'Global South' already amount to €400bn a year. One thousand times what is currently in the fund.

This is just one example of climate finance falling short. It is estimated that overall investments in climate mitigation and adaptation needs to rise by €3.5 trillion a year by 2028.

Closing the gap between what is needed and what is actually distributed is one of the main topics in Dubai on Monday. One nagging problem, however, is that no one really knows how much is actually being spent.

Standardising reporting rules will also be discussed on Monday, but no agreement is expected until next year's climate summit at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the G20 has called for 'an ambitious, transparent and trackable' climate finance goal in 2024 from a "floor" of at least $100bn [€90bn].

This would extend the existing $100bn pledged annually by countries between 2020 and 2025. The OECD hinted the target was met in 2022 — two years after the deadline — but no public data is available to confirm this.

"Data sets are such a mess. There is no clear definition of climate finance," said David McNair, executive director of the ONE campaign, a global campaign to end poverty.

He retraced the data with a group of researchers and found that two-thirds of the commitments reported so far have yet to be disbursed — or have little to do with climate.

Part of the problem is that countries self-report, resulting in very loose interpretations of what constitutes climate finance.

Japan for instancereported investments in a coal mine as climate finance. Italy registered investments in a chocolate store as climate investment.

The data trouble extends to the OECD, which monitors aid flows using so-called Rio Markers.

A marker is a way to flag projects that support a policy objective (like climate change). But this system counts every project as 100 percent climate finance, even when the climate component of the investment is small.

This means official climate finance data is significantly inflated.

By retracing the projects reported by countries and multilateral institutions, the researchers found that out of the $616bn [€566bn] in reported spending, only $204bn was actually distributed.

The results have been shared with the OECD. "We hope they will take this seriously," said Mcnair.

Puffed-up figures suit wealthier nations eager to hit their climate finance targets. But people in low-income countries often on the climate frontline are "egregiously affected," Mcnair said.

Nigeria received 76 percent less [or €4.1bn] than was promised between 2013 and 2021, Senegal 66 percent less [€2.6bn] , and Kenya 52 percent less [€4.1bn].

The overall picture is the same. The world's 20 most climate-vulnerable countries, including Somalia, Eritrea and Afghanistan, received €1.6bn in climate finance in 2021—just 6.5 percent of what is needed annually.

The amount the Democratic Republic of the Congo needs to reach renewable energy targets and protect against floods and droughts is €4.3bn a year—over 15 times the national health budget.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. What are the big money debates at COP28 UN climate summit?
  2. The battle to fix the 'rigged' financial system needs a strong African voice
  3. Dubai's COP28 — a view from the ground
  4. 'Loss and Damage' reparations still hang in balance at COP28

Analysis

What are the big money debates at COP28 UN climate summit?

The most critical UN climate conference (COP28) ever will run from Thursday to mid-December — with talks on climate commitments and climate finance expected to determine the success of this year's summit.

Opinion

Dubai's COP28 — a view from the ground

Discussion of the biggest existential threat humanity has ever faced is barely mentioned on billboards or signage in Dubai — yet visitors are made aware quite quickly that t world rugby sevens tournament is imminent.

Opinion

'Loss and Damage' reparations still hang in balance at COP28

There is still work to be done — especially when it comes to guaranteeing the Global North's participation in financing Loss and Damage, and ensuring the Global South has representation and oversight on the World Bank's board.

Opinion

Dubai's COP28 — a view from the ground

Discussion of the biggest existential threat humanity has ever faced is barely mentioned on billboards or signage in Dubai — yet visitors are made aware quite quickly that t world rugby sevens tournament is imminent.

Latest News

  1. EU-China summit and migration files in focus This WEEK
  2. COP28 debates climate finance amid inflated accounting ‘mess’
  3. Why EU's €18m for Israel undermines peace
  4. Israel's EU ambassador: 'No clean way to do this operation'
  5. Brussels denies having no 'concern' on Spain's amnesty law
  6. Dubai's COP28 — a view from the ground
  7. Germany moves to criminalise NGO search-and-rescue missions
  8. Israel recalls ambassador to Spain in new diplomatic spat

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  3. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  4. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?
  5. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  6. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  3. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  4. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  6. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us