Thursday

18th Jan 2024

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

EU experts urge total fossil-fuel subsidy phase-out

  • Fossil-fuel subsidies are notably high in Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Hungary, and Malta (Photo: Unsplash)

By

Listen to article

The EU climate advisory board, an independent scientific body, on Thursday (18 January) urged phasing out fossil-fuel subsidies and concluding the Green Deal pending files, to ensure the bloc's 2030 targets are met.

"Reaching climate neutrality by 2050 is a race against the clock, and we cannot afford to lean back now," said the chair of the advisory board, Ottmar Edenhofer.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"To stay on track, we need to make sure actions today are in line with our long-term goals."

The list of pending files includes, for example, the revision of the energy taxation directive (ETD) — which is still stalled in the EU Council and the European Parliament.

The climate body said in a report that the revision should impose higher tax rates for polluters and remove tax exemptions, currently enjoyed by sectors including aviation, maritime, professional road transport, agriculture, heating of buildings and energy-intensive industries.

But it remains to be seen if the revision will be finalised before the June European Parliament elections since changing taxation rules requires unanimity.

Experts argued that fossil-fuel subsidies undermine the climate transition and call on EU countries to set a clear plan and a deadline for their phase-out.

"The decline in coal and fossil gas is too slow as a result of insufficient price signals, continuing subsidies and inconsistencies in the EU policy framework," reads their report.

While the EU's carbon-pricing tool (ETS) is seen as providing a strong signal to phase out fossil-fuel use in public electricity, experts spotted policy inconsistencies in reducing gas in future energy systems.

Notably, the report mentions inconsistencies linked to the TEN-E Regulation on cross-border energy infrastructure, EU rules on gas and hydrogen networks, state-aid rules and the controversial EU taxonomy.

The European Commission, for its part, has argued that the EU is "actively engaged" in phasing out fossil-fuel subsidies as part of its commitments made in the context of the G20 and the WTO.

But the climate body has urged the commission to make EU rules for state aid more consistent with EU climate goals.

They said temporary and crisis-led provisions keep being extended, allowing public finances to support fossil-fuel power plant operations and energy-intensive companies.

Over the period 2015-2021, fossil-fuel subsidies have accounted for about €56bn. But, in 2022, subsidies more than doubled in the context of the energy crisis to reach at least €123bn while fossil-gas subsidies tripled to €46bn.

Fossil-fuel subsidies are notably high in Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Hungary, and Malta, while Slovakia, Sweden, Czechia, and Denmark show comparatively lower shares relative to GDP.

A rapid phase-out of fossil fuel subsidies would increase national revenues or reduce their expenditures, allowing them to use this money to finance climate investments, the report says.

It adds that a common debt instrument (similar to the recovery funds post-pandemic) could reduce the risk of fragmenting the single market beyond 2026.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Can Green Deal survive the 2024 European election?
  2. EU bets big on fossil hydrogen and carbon storage
  3. Final fight over oil and gas phase-out at COP28 looms
  4. EU backs Greek gas expansion in protected marine zone

Opinion

Can Green Deal survive the 2024 European election?

Six months ahead of the EU elections, knocking an 'elitist' climate agenda is looking like a vote-winner to some. Saving the Green Deal and the EU's climate ambitions starts with listening to Europeans who are struggling to make ends meet.

MEPs approve new 'suicidal' EU debt and spending rules

MEPs approved a negotiating text on new EU debt-and-spending rules during a plenary vote in Strasbourg, despite warnings from the leader of the Greens it was "economic, environmental, geopolitical and democratic suicide."

EU under pressure to change tack after UN tax defeat

EU ministers face a race against time to decide on whether to work with a new UN authority on international tax policy. But France and Germany have been leading European opposition to the new tax body.

Latest News

  1. Why concessions to Orbán will come back to bite EU
  2. EU experts urge total fossil-fuel subsidy phase-out
  3. Spanish abstention clears way for EU naval mission in Red Sea
  4. Understanding EU's silence on ICJ Gaza 'genocide' case
  5. MEPs approve new 'suicidal' EU debt and spending rules
  6. Anti-asylum election rhetoric spurs arrivals, says migrant chief
  7. In defence of Charles Michel
  8. Ex-UK envoy to Yemen: Houthis using Gaza to mask own agenda

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us