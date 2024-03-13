Wednesday

13th Mar 2024

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

EU's grid problems worse than thought, report finds

  • Europe needs to up investments in grid infrastructure to keep up with solar and wind additions (Photo: Mireia Jimenez)

By

Listen to article

Europe's power-grid problem is worse than previously thought, a new report by clean energy think-tank Ember suggests.

While additions to solar and wind energy soared in the past few years, European grid investments have lagged behind, resulting in congestion and costly delays.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

According to the European Commission's own figures, the investment gap will be €583bn by 2030.

But the report by Ember, published on Wednesday (13 March), suggested that this figure may be much higher, as grid plans in most countries are trailing national targets for 2030 wind and solar.

Its analysis of 23 national plans revealed that 19 of these plans underestimated the anticipated additions of solar panels by 205 gigawatts. Ten countries also underestimated wind power, totalling 17 gigawatts.

"We can't afford to overlook grids. If plans aren't updated, they risk holding back Europe's supercharged energy transition," said Ember analyst Elisabeth Cremona. "Making sure solar and wind can actually connect to the system is as critical as the panels and turbines themselves," she added.

According to the Ember report, the energy crisis and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have "turbocharged" Europe's shift to renewables.

Renewable energy now makes up 44 percent of the EU's power mix, with fossil fuels dropping to their lowest relative level ever.

But this rapid transition now risks being hampered by insufficient grid capacity and lacklustre planning.

Poland, Spain, and France are the least prepared for the amount of solar additions expected by 2030.

The Ember report found that grid plans in Croatia, Denmark, Finland, and the Netherlands generally kept pace with expected solar and wind expansion, although some problems existed even there.

The Danish grid, for example, is not prepared for the massive expansion of wind planned.

According to the International Energy Agency, Denmark plans to increase offshore wind capacity almost eightfold as well as quadruple onshore wind and solar PV by 2030 but has not planned its grid expansion to match the ambition.

Estimates cited by Ember put the 2022-2030 total grid investments in the EU-27, UK, Norway, and Switzerland at approximately €106bn each year, surpassing the figure put forward by the commission of €58.4bn annually.

But while expensive, failing to solve already existing grid connection queues and congestion is also costly.

In 2023, Spain spent €2bn on managing its already constrained grid cost, exceeding its €1.2bn investment in the transmission grid.

And Germany spent, in 2022, more than €4bn on congestion management alone — about 30 percent of the €13.5bn average annual investment earmarked for grid-transmission expansion.

"Grids are rapidly becoming the number one bottleneck for the build-out of new wind," said Pierre Tardieu, chief policy officer at WindEurope. There "can be no transition" without better grids, he added.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Power grid spending needs to double to €600bn, IEA warns
  2. Berlin citizens keen to buy their electricity grid
  3. France, Germany face test over EU power market reform
Power grid spending needs to double to €600bn, IEA warns

In a new report, the International Energy Agency urges governments to start planning now, because by 2040, the world needs 80m km of power grid to meet climate targets. "Plan early and do it right," said IEA director Fatih Birol.

EU supply chain law fails, with 14 states failing to back it

Member states failed on Wednesday to agree to the EU's long-awaited Corporate Sustainable Due Diligence Directive, after 13 EU ambassadors declared abstention and one, Sweden, expressed opposition (there was no formal vote), EUobserver has learned.

Column

Is EU trade policy becoming protectionist?

Some EU trade decisions are starting to be challenged — even by member states. A case in point is Ukraine, benefitting from the suspension of import duties, quotas and trade protection measures, against the objections of Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.

Latest News

  1. Ukrainian girl tells story of Russian child abductions
  2. EU's grid problems worse than thought, report finds
  3. MEPs blast EU commission over Tunisia migrant deal
  4. Finnish PM: Russia preparing for 'long conflict with West'
  5. How the EU can raise its game in the Middle East
  6. Israel using hunger as weapon of war, Borrell tells UN
  7. EU ministers call for social investment, amid budget cuts
  8. MEPs urge capitals to ratify violence at work convention

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us