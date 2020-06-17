Stronger green conditions urged for EU recovery money

Top economists and civil society organisations on Tuesday (16 June) called on the European Commission and member states to set more ambitious climate actions and put green conditions on the EU recovery plan.
The commission unveiled last month a €1.1 trillion revised long-term budget for 2021-2027 and a €750bn coronavirus recovery package.
However, tensions have deepened as member states now discuss the next steps for the EU rec...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
