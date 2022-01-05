Czech Republic seeks allies to oppose new EU 'green' gas rules

The Czech Republic will try to ally with other European countries to change the EU's new sustainable investment plan conditions.
The EU Commission presented its new draft guidelines for green investments on the evening of 31 December.
After months of debate and political lobbying the commission decided to include nuclear and gas as a 'green' investment.
After initial enthusiasm, the Czech Republic signalled on Tuesday (4 ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
