euobserver
Corn. Anti-GMO groups fear the new legal measures will not stand up to a challenge (Photo: Notat)

Commission gambit could end GMO impasse

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

In a potentially risky gamble to break an EU impasse over the cultivation of Genetically Modified Organisms which has lasted more than a decade, the European Commission will on Tuesday (13 July) propose a plan that both helps anti-GMO member states to ban them and lets those countries that favour the technology to move full-speed ahead with commercial planting.

Until March this year when the new commission gave the green light to a GM potato variety produced by German chemical and agri...

euobserver

