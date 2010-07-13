Commission gambit could end GMO impasse

In a potentially risky gamble to break an EU impasse over the cultivation of Genetically Modified Organisms which has lasted more than a decade, the European Commission will on Tuesday (13 July) propose a plan that both helps anti-GMO member states to ban them and lets those countries that favour the technology to move full-speed ahead with commercial planting.

Until March this year when the new commission gave the green light to a GM potato variety produced by German chemical and agri...