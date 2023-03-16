EU launches critical raw materials act

On Thursday (16 March), the EU presented its strategy to ensure access to critical raw materials needed for clean technologies.

Chinese dominance of clean tech supply chains prompted a green subsidy spree in the US last summer. The EU is now following with a plan of its own.

Under its Critical Raw Materials Act, the EU has identified 18 critical raw earth metals necessary for the transition, including lithium and cobalt used in batteries, boron used for windmill coating and more...