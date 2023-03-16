Ad
euobserver
Single market commissioner Thierry Breton: '97 percent of our magnesium comes from China. That's all well and good, but we have to take action' (Photo: EU Commission)

EU launches critical raw materials act

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

On Thursday (16 March), the EU presented its strategy to ensure access to critical raw materials needed for clean technologies.

Chinese dominance of clean tech supply chains prompted a green subsidy spree in the US last summer. The EU is now following with a plan of its own.

Under its Critical Raw Materials Act, the EU has identified 18 critical raw earth metals necessary for the transition, including lithium and cobalt used in batteries, boron used for windmill coating and more...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Von der Leyen: EU must now protect critical infrastructure
Raw materials: 'holy grail' of 21st century industrial policy
EU banks finance destructive Chinese dam builder in Congo
Single market commissioner Thierry Breton: '97 percent of our magnesium comes from China. That's all well and good, but we have to take action' (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections