Commission still seeking answers on Renault

The European Commission has indicated it is still seeking explanations from the French administration regarding its recent controversial statements on national car production.
"We are still awaiting clarification from the French authorities," said the commission's competition spokesman Jonathan Todd on Monday (18 January) at a news conference in Brussels.
Paris appeared to ramp up pressure on Renault last week as news emerged the French car manufacturer was considering switchi...
