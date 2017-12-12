Panama Papers - start of sensible revolution in EU tax affairs?

On Tuesday (12 December) the European Parliament is discussing the recommendations of the PANA Committee, set up to investigate what actions the EU could take to prevent money laundering, tax avoidance and tax evasion in the wake of the Panama Papers.
On Wednesday, they will vote on those recommendations. Since the committee started their work, we have also seen the release of the Paradi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
George Turner is a researcher for the Tax Justice Network.
George Turner is a researcher for the Tax Justice Network.