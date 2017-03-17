Ad
euobserver
Germany accused Fiat of having equipped its Fiat 500X with an illegal defeat device. It's unclear if Germany stands behind its allegations, or if Italy ceded it was wrong to deny them. (Photo: drpavloff)

Much remains unclear after German-Italian spat on Fiat

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission has concluded a mediation case between Germany and Italy about suspicious emissions behaviour of a Fiat diesel model this week.

According to commission spokeswoman Lucia Caudet, the two sides “have found a common understanding on the need for Fiat to take measures” to reduce the level of dangerous nitrogen oxides emissions from its 500X 2 litre diesel model.

Italy also provided Germany sufficient information about a “services campaign” which the Italian car...

