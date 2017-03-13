Ad
euobserver
May among her EU peers last week: she will have to do a lot of explaining (Photo: Council of the European Union)

British MPs' vote could trigger Brexit talks

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The UK parliament's lower house is to debate and vote on Monday (13 March) on whether to accept amendments to the Brexit bill, which were added by the upper and unelected House of Lords.

The vote on the EU withdrawal bill, which gives prime minister Theresa May the authority to implement the divorce from the European Union, would allow her to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty alread...

