The EU-level prosecutor will have powers to investigate, prosecute and bring to justice anyone committing fraud that involves the EU budget or cross-border VAT. (Photo: Europol)

EU backs setting up prosecutor's office

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU is moving ahead with plans to set up a European public prosecutor to probe financial crimes against the EU budget.

Heads of state and government in Brussels on Thursday (9 March) agreed to allow a group of member states to set up the office following years of deadlock in a debate that often revolved around broader sensibilities of national sovereignty.

The latest agreement reached at an EU summit opens the door for an EU-level prosecutor with powers to investigate, prosecut...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU prosecutor likely to expand powers
