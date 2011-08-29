Ad
Christine Lagarde has called for "urgent" recapitalisation of European banks (Photo: Adam Tinworth)

IMF issues warning about European banks

by Honor Mahony,

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde on Sunday (28 August) called into question the health of European banks amid a stark warning about a global economic slowdown.

Speaking to international bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Lagarde said the weakest EU lenders may need forced capital injections to stop the eurozone crisis spreading to other countries.

Without "urgent" recapitalisation, "we could easily see the further spread of economic weakness to c...

