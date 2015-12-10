Video games, inventions, and protests at Paris CO2 summit

A familiar-looking yellow circle was moving around a screen in Paris on Wednesday (9 December), apparently eating smaller circles.
It was not Pac-man, the classic video game from 1980, but rather Capman, a game developed by Brussels-based NGO Carbon Market Watch.
It was showcasing its video game, which relays the environmentalist group's main concerns in a playful way, at the United Nations climate conference.
The gameplay was apparently so engaging that the man who was su...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here