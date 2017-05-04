Ad
CO2 emissions in EU were 0.29 percent higher in 2016 than in 2014 (Photo: tonal decay)

EU trend of CO2 reduction seems to have stopped

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The EU's statistical agency Eurostat announced Thursday (4 May) that CO2 emissions resulting from the EU's energy use have "slightly decreased" in 2016, compared to the year before.

But Eurostat's press release did not mention that the small decrease has not made up for the small increase in CO2 emissions the year before, and that more CO2 was emitted in 2016 than in 2014.

Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions account for around 80 percent of all of the EU's greenhouse gas emissions, wh...

