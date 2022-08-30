UN team 'on way' to war-torn Ukraine nuclear plant

UN inspectors are expected to arrive at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant later this week, after months of seeking access to the site.

The safety mission "is now on its way," the chief of the UN nuclear watchdog said on Monday (29 August).

Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear plant, came under Russian control in March and has been the target of repeated shelling since then — raising fears over another potential nuclear disaster.

"We must protect the safety and security of Ukrai...