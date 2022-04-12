Ad
euobserver
MEPS said 16 NGOs who campaigned against the referendum on LGBTI issues in Hungary were now facing fines totalling €24,000 (Photo: Maria Komarova)

EU: Ukraine war makes internal rule-of-law fight essential

Rule of Law
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Hungary has said the EU should demonstrate solidarity and unity while the war is raging in Ukraine — instead of focusing on policing internal rule-of-law breaches.

But top EU officials have defended ongoing procedures against both Hungary and Poland, over concerns of judicial independence and democratic backsliding.

"We are sufficiently mature as democracies… to debate issues that have to do with our model and are as essential as fundamental freedoms and the rule of law in paral...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

MEPS said 16 NGOs who campaigned against the referendum on LGBTI issues in Hungary were now facing fines totalling €24,000 (Photo: Maria Komarova)

