Rehn praises Paris on 'prudent' budget cuts

France's budget plans are “responsible and prudent” Olli Rehn said Wednesday (26 September) in a sign of rapprochement between the EU and the eurozone's second largest economy.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels following talks with French finance minister, Pierre Moscovici, the EU's economic affairs chief praised what he described as a “huge effort to restore public finances.”

However, he warned Paris to keep up plans to reform the country's labour market and welfare system commen...