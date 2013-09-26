Ad
euobserver
Moscovici (l): 'I respect very much the position and role of the commission' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Rehn praises Paris on 'prudent' budget cuts

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

France's budget plans are “responsible and prudent” Olli Rehn said Wednesday (26 September) in a sign of rapprochement between the EU and the eurozone's second largest economy.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels following talks with French finance minister, Pierre Moscovici, the EU's economic affairs chief praised what he described as a “huge effort to restore public finances.”

However, he warned Paris to keep up plans to reform the country's labour market and welfare system commen...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

