Ad
euobserver
Annually, the EU exports millions of used cars to countries in the eastern and southern neighbourhood, sub-Saharan Africa, Russia and further (Photo: European Parliament)

Second-hand cars flaw in EU Green Deal

Green Economy
Opinion
by Emiel van den Toorn, Delft,

Stable economic growth and ever-growing mobility nurses a dynamic EU car market, with abundant new purchases, continuous technical development and large-scale circulation of used cars.

The car market interacts vigorously with EU legislation that already for years aims to make road transport greener.

However, decarbonising the transport system is a long-term process, which is complicated by cars being individual property with high purchase costs, and because there are big differe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Emiel van den Toorn is a researcher and consultant on energy and fuels at Committed to the Environment.

Related articles

Von der Leyen: 'Green Deal is our man-on-moon moment'
Commission's €1 trillion bet on green deal financing
Vienna-Brussels night train returns amid EU green talk
Poland and Germany get most from Green transition fund
Annually, the EU exports millions of used cars to countries in the eastern and southern neighbourhood, sub-Saharan Africa, Russia and further (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Emiel van den Toorn is a researcher and consultant on energy and fuels at Committed to the Environment.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections