Second-hand cars flaw in EU Green Deal

Stable economic growth and ever-growing mobility nurses a dynamic EU car market, with abundant new purchases, continuous technical development and large-scale circulation of used cars.
The car market interacts vigorously with EU legislation that already for years aims to make road transport greener.
However, decarbonising the transport system is a long-term process, which is complicated by cars being individual property with high purchase costs, and because there are big differe...
Emiel van den Toorn is a researcher and consultant on energy and fuels at Committed to the Environment.
