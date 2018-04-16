Ad
French and British jets fired 17 missiles, alongside a US air and naval bombardment (Photo: navy.mil)

EU toes the line on Syria air strikes

by Andrew Rettman and Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU countries are preparing to back Western air strikes on Syria, the same way they backed the UK on Russia's chemical attack on a former spy.

The EU statement on Syria's use of chemical weapons against civilians is to come from foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (16 April), two days after France, the UK, and the US fired on chemical weapons facilities in the Middle Eastern country.

The EU "condemnation" of Syria's chemical warfare will be "unequivocal and crystal c...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

