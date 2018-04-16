EU toes the line on Syria air strikes

EU countries are preparing to back Western air strikes on Syria, the same way they backed the UK on Russia's chemical attack on a former spy.

The EU statement on Syria's use of chemical weapons against civilians is to come from foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (16 April), two days after France, the UK, and the US fired on chemical weapons facilities in the Middle Eastern country.

The EU "condemnation" of Syria's chemical warfare will be "unequivocal and crystal c...