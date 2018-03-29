Ad
People continue to rely on smugglers to reach Europe (Photo: Jan Kuntra)

Rise in criminal smuggling gangs challenges EU policy

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Europe's aim of smashing the smugglers' business model when it comes to migration appears to be struggling to produce the desired results in the Western Balkan region.

Fabrice Leggeri, the head of the EU's border agency Frontex, earlier this week noted "more and more smuggling activities".

Speaking to MEPs in the civil liberties committee, he also said there are now "more flexible organised criminal groups" and "criminal coalitions dealing with trafficking in human beings."

