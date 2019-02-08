France in U-turn on Russian gas pipe

EU law should govern Russia's new gas pipeline to Germany, France has said, heaping doubt on the project.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was meant to be monopolised by Russian energy firm Gazprom, according to original plans.

But the European Commission has tabled a law that would break up Russia's model by imposing EU rules on the offshore structure in the Baltic Sea.

"France intends to support the adoption of such a directive. Work is continuing with our partners, in partic...