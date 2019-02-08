France in U-turn on Russian gas pipe

EU law should govern Russia's new gas pipeline to Germany, France has said, heaping doubt on the project.
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was meant to be monopolised by Russian energy firm Gazprom, according to original plans.
But the European Commission has tabled a law that would break up Russia's model by imposing EU rules on the offshore structure in the Baltic Sea.
"France intends to support the adoption of such a directive. Work is continuing with our partners, in partic...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
