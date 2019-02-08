Ad
euobserver
Swiss vessel laying Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Gulf of Finland in December (Photo: Axel Schmidt)

France in U-turn on Russian gas pipe

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU law should govern Russia's new gas pipeline to Germany, France has said, heaping doubt on the project.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was meant to be monopolised by Russian energy firm Gazprom, according to original plans.

But the European Commission has tabled a law that would break up Russia's model by imposing EU rules on the offshore structure in the Baltic Sea.

"France intends to support the adoption of such a directive. Work is continuing with our partners, in partic...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Merkel: Nord Stream 2 is 'political'
Planned German coal exit boosts case for Nord Stream 2
Germany starts to build Nord Stream 2
Germany scorns 'unusual' US threat on Russia pipeline
Swiss vessel laying Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Gulf of Finland in December (Photo: Axel Schmidt)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections